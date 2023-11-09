Hennessey Farewells HEMI V8 with 735kW ‘Last Stand’ Dodge Challenger & Charger

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

The mad men and women over at Texas-based tuning house, Hennessey, have taken the wraps off their latest performance kits for the Dodge Challenger and Charger, a comprehensive upgrade that extracts up to 735kW of power in a fitting send-off for the iconic 6.2-litre HEMI engine.

Known as the ‘Last Stand,’ Hennessey’s performance upgrades have been designed to celebrate end of a nine-year run for the 6.2-litre ‘Hellcat’ HEMI V8 at the heart of the Dodge SRT Challenger and Charger, which is set to depart from the range. Using the stock 6.2-litre HEMI V8 as a starting point, Hennessey got to work installing a larger supercharger, accompanied by upgraded fuel injectors and a new high-flow induction system.

Hennessey’s kits for the Challenger and Charger throw an upgraded pulley system, a set of stainless steel long tube headers, a high-flow catalytic converter and ventilation system for the crankcase.

The end result is nothing short of staggering, with Hennessey claiming power figures of 735kW and barely believable torque figures of 1285Nm – all of which is thrown to the rear wheels.

Hennessey says that its Last Stand kit drops the 0-98km/h sprint time to just 2.8 seconds, taking care of the quarter-mile sprint in 9.9 seconds at 227km/h.Hennessey says its kits don’t need access to ethanol-infused fuel, stating owners get every bit of the claimed 735kW/1285Nm performance with juice straight from the pump.

On the styling front, the H1000 Last Stand kits add a carbon fibre rear wing and diffuser, side skirts and a carbon front splitter and come riding on a set of 20-inch alloys, special badging and graphics, as well as a numbered build plaque.

“The Challenger and Charger are two of our most popular models, with monstrous horsepower in a comfortable and capable chassis,” says Founder and CEO, John Hennessey.

“While it’s sad to see the 6.2-litre HEMI go, I’m pleased to commemorate its near-decade run with our unique Last Stand models that pair the 1,000 horsepower output with the sleek look of carbon fibre and other exterior performance upfits.”