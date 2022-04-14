Hyundai IONIQ 5 dominates 2022 World Car of the Year awards

The final 2022 World Car of the Year awards have been revealed, with the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5 absolutely dominating the field after taking the top spot in three out of six categories, including the overall World Car of the Year award.

The winners were announced at the New York International Auto Show overnight, with the Hyundai IONIQ 5, Mercedes-Benz EQS, Audi e-tron GT and Toyota Yaris Cross each receiving a World Car of the Year honour.

The IONIQ 5 beat out the likes of the Audi Q4 e-tron, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Honda Civic, Lexus NX to take the prestigious World Car of the Year award outright.

The IONIQ 5 also beat the Audi e-tron GT, BMW iX, Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Mercedes-Benz EQS for the title of the 2022 World Electric Car of the Year, and conquered the 2022 World Car Design of the Year thanks to that funky, retro styling package. Jaehoon Chang, Hyundai president and CEO, said:

Mercedes-Benz took out the award for the 2022 World Luxury Car of the Year, with the EQS beating the likes of the Audi Q5 Sportback, BMW iX, Genesis GV70 and Volvo C4 Recharge for the top spot.

Audi picked up the 2022 World Performance Car of the Year award with its e-tron GT, with the judges favouring its all-electric powertrain over its internal combustion rivals like the Porsche 911 GT3, BMW M3/M4, Subaru BRZ/Toyota GR86, and the Volkswagen Golf GTI/R.

Finally, the Toyota Yaris Cross was awarded the 2022 World Urban Car of the Year, edging out its competitors. It fended off the Opel Mokka, Renault Kiger, Dacia Sandero and the Volkswagen Tiguan.