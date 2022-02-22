2022 Haval H6 Hybrid on sale in Australia from $44,990

Great Wall Motors has confirmed that the new Haval H6 Hybrid will be priced at $44,990 drive-away when it arrives in Australia in just a few weeks. It’ll come in as one of only a few hybrid options currently on offer in the mid-size SUV market segment.

We reported late last year that Haval had confirmed a Q1 arrival for its new H6 Hybrid SUV, marking the first hybrid offering from the Chinese company here in Australia. Now, we know the H6 Hybrid will be brought to Australia initially with just one front-wheel drive model variant, with drive-away prices standing at $44,990.

Under the bonnet is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a two-speed electric drive motor that produces 130kW, bringing the H6 Hybrid’s combined output to a very respectable 179kW and 530Nm. Power is put to the ground via GMW’s electronic dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) that the company says will mirror the sensation of instant acceleration on offer in battery electric vehicles.

Haval says the hybrid powertrain offers fuel economy figures of 5.2L/100km on regular unleaded fuel. Steve Maciver, GWM head of marketing and communications, said:

The H6 Hybrid receives a features list equivalent to the H6 Ultra, which means 19-inch alloy wheels, heated and ventilated leather front seats, a 10.25-inch driver’s display, 12.3-inch infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, adaptive cruise control and more are included as standard.

The H6 Hybrid comes with Haval’s seven-year, unlimited kilometre warranty with five years of capped-price servicing available when it touches down here in Australia in the next few weeks. See below for a list of the highlight standard features:

19- inch alloy wheels

Comfortek leather seats with six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat

Heated and ventilated front seats

Heated leather steering wheel

10.25-inch colour LED instrument cluster

12.3-inch colour multimedia touchscreen

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Electronic anti-glare rear view mirror

Head-up display

Wireless phone charging

Panoramic sunroof

Electric tailgate

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with pedestrian and bicycle detection

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with stop and go

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Lane Change Assist / Blind Spot Monitoring

Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) with brake

Driver Fatigue Monitoring

360-degree camera

Fully automatic parking