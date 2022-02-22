2022 Haval H6 Hybrid on sale in Australia from $44,990

Great Wall Motors has confirmed that the new Haval H6 Hybrid will be priced at $44,990 drive-away when it arrives in Australia in just a few weeks. It’ll come in as one of only a few hybrid options currently on offer in the mid-size SUV market segment.
We reported late last year that Haval had confirmed a Q1 arrival for its new H6 Hybrid SUV, marking the first hybrid offering from the Chinese company here in Australia. Now, we know the H6 Hybrid will be brought to Australia initially with just one front-wheel drive model variant, with drive-away prices standing at $44,990.
Under the bonnet is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a two-speed electric drive motor that produces 130kW, bringing the H6 Hybrid’s combined output to a very respectable 179kW and 530Nm. Power is put to the ground via GMW’s electronic dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) that the company says will mirror the sensation of instant acceleration on offer in battery electric vehicles.
Haval says the hybrid powertrain offers fuel economy figures of 5.2L/100km on regular unleaded fuel. Steve Maciver, GWM head of marketing and communications, said:
“The addition of the Haval H6 Hybrid to our SUV lineup marks another milestone for GWM. We’ve made no secret of the fact that electrification will play an important part of our future product plans and it starts right here with the Haval H6 Hybrid.”
The H6 Hybrid receives a features list equivalent to the H6 Ultra, which means 19-inch alloy wheels, heated and ventilated leather front seats, a 10.25-inch driver’s display, 12.3-inch infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, adaptive cruise control and more are included as standard.
The H6 Hybrid comes with Haval’s seven-year, unlimited kilometre warranty with five years of capped-price servicing available when it touches down here in Australia in the next few weeks. See below for a list of the highlight standard features:
- 19- inch alloy wheels
- Comfortek leather seats with six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Heated leather steering wheel
- 10.25-inch colour LED instrument cluster
- 12.3-inch colour multimedia touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Electronic anti-glare rear view mirror
- Head-up display
- Wireless phone charging
- Panoramic sunroof
- Electric tailgate
- Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with pedestrian and bicycle detection
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with stop and go
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
- Lane Change Assist / Blind Spot Monitoring
- Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) with brake
- Driver Fatigue Monitoring
- 360-degree camera
- Fully automatic parking