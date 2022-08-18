Mercedes-Benz reveals spectacular interior of EQE electric SUV

Mercedes-Benz has given us a sneak peek at what we can expect to see from its next-gen interiors, showing off the interior of the upcoming five-seat EQE electric SUV.

Self-described as an “avantgarde architecture” in a “hyperanalogue” theme, all we can say is the cabin looks undeniably spacious and futuristic while remaining familiar to the brand’s existing design language.

Mercedes says that the EQE SUV will be one of the most spacious in the class, with a significant increase in head, leg and elbow room for front and rear passengers compared with the GLE, thanks to the new packaging design enabled by the largest form of its EQ electric platform.

The photos showcase the company’s MBUX Hyperscreen that pairs a 12.3-inch driver’s display, 17.7-inch central display and a 12.3-inch display spanning across the dash, to make a seamless screen measuring 141cm.

The company mentions in its release that the MBUX Hyperscreen is “optionally available” meaning that lower-spec variants will miss out on the radical system, or have to pay for the pleasure.

In terms of materials and colour combinations for the upholstery, Mercedes says that buyers will be able to opt for one of five coordinated designs, with wood, aluminium, anthracite and leather laced throughout the cabin.

The central tunnel houses a large storage area likely hiding a wireless charging pad beneath a leather-upholstered console featuring back-lit, laser-cut logos, with a split-fold arm rest offering some added storage for front occupants.

We’ll be able to give you some real dimensions for front and rear occupant space and practicality figures, and the electric powertrain specs, when the EQE SUV makes it official debut on October 16.