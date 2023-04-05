Skoda supply opens up for Octavia, Kamiq, Karoq in Australia

Skoda says that consumers in Australia can once again place an order for popular models like the Octavia, Kamiq and Karoq after the company secured additional units for the local market.

The company says that it has shored up supplies of the Octavia liftback and wagon, while its Kamiq compact SUV and Karoq midsize SUV are also back on the menu after production slowdowns.

There’s no word on exactly when the additional units will make their way Down Under, though the company is encouraging buyers to place their order. Skoda’s Australian director, Michael Irmer, said:

“Select features are currently available as options and – thanks to Australia being prioritised as a high specification market – are fitted to the vast majority of our inbound stock.”



Looking forward, Skoda says we can expect to see mid-cycle updates for the Scala, Octavia and the Kamiq next year, as well as the release of its battery-electric Enyaq SUV and coupe at some point in 2024.