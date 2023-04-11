Gordon Murray Automotive launches T.33 Spider with Cosworth V12

The architect of the McLaren F1, Gordon Murray is back at it with the launch of the T.33 Spider which is set for a production run capped at just 100 units.

The T.33 Spider is the open-top follow-up to the T.33 coupe that debuted last year, which features the same carbon fibre monocoque construction with a set of two carbon roof panels that are stored away in the front cargo area.

It comes powered by a Cosworth-sourced 3.9-litre GMA.2 V12 that revs out to 11,100rpm and produces a healthy 454kW and 451Nm. This is thrown to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission only.

The engine weighs just 178kg while the transmission adds 82kg to the mix, with GMA aiming for a target weight of 1108kg dry for the T.33 Spider, or 18kg more than the coupe, which translates to an astonishing power-to-weight ratio of 409kW-per-tonne.

GMA has not confirmed any performance figures, stating in its release that the company “does not follow trends and does not seek headline performance figures; not now, nor in the future.”

What we do know, though, is that the T.33 Spider comes fitted with a mechanical limited-slip differential, aluminium double wishbones all-round, monotube dampers and a unique design that mounts the rear suspension directly to the transmission casing.

Aerodynamics play a huge part in the T.33 Spider, which features a clever ground-effect aero system that creates a low drag yet high downforce setup without the need for “ostentatious ducts, skirts and splitters,” as GMA says.

The T.33 Spider comes riding on a set of 19-inch front and 20-inch rear forged aluminium rims wrapped in 235/35 front and 295/30 rear Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres.

Stopping power comes supplied by a set of six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers clamping 370mm carbon ceramic discs up front and 340mm discs at the rear.

Inside, the T.33 Spider’s cabin is incredibly driver-centric, with all the action positioned in front of the pilot, including the massive analogue tachometer that celebrates the 11,100rpm redline, with secondary displays on either side for the climate and infotainment systems.

The carbon fibre seats are wrapped in leather and Alcantara, while the steering wheel is constructed from carbon fibre trimmed in leather, with the gear lever and switchgear machined from aluminium.

The company has not confirmed prices for the T.33 Spider, though its open-top thrills will likely come at a substantial premium over the coupe’s AU$2.6 million asking price, especially considering its limited production run of just 100 units. CEO, Phil Lee, said:

“The arrival of the T.33 Spider sees Gordon Murray Automotive firmly established as a global OEM. Customer deliveries of our halo T.50 model – the world’s most driver-centric supercar – is due imminently, and the track-only T.50s will be in production later this year.”