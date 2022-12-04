Reports have emerged potentially revealing a leaked starting price for Kia’s upcoming EV6 GT performance EV in Australia, which is set to kick off from around $99,590.

The report comes from Drive, claiming to have seen “figures published in a third-party industry pricing guide” that has “generally been accurate for new-model pricing” in the past.

If that source turns out to be accurate, Kia’s pricing of its performance flagship EV6 GT marks a $12,000 premium over the current range-topper, the EV6 GT-Line AWD, with on-road costs set to bring the total far higher than we’ve seen from any Kia in the past. Although, no previous Kia has boasted a 0-100km/h sprint time of just 3.5 seconds.

As a refresher, when it arrives, the Kia EV6 GT will come packing a 430kW/740Nm punch from its dual electric motor powertrain, featuring an electronic limited-slip differential, a set of 380mm front and 360mm brakes and an adaptive suspension system.

The company has been snapped testing the EV6 GT hooking around the Nürburgring, with Kia Australia’s ride and handling engineer, Graeme Gambold saying that the GT “can be pushed hard, driven spiritedly [and] is forgiving on our roads”.

The first Australian deliveries were originally outlined for a late 2022 arrival, although Kia has since pushed that back to the very early stages of 2023.