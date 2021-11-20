Video: 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo – Detailed review (POV)

In the past week or so we’ve been testing Porsche’s latest Taycan Turbo. It is, in our opinion, so far the best electric vehicle we’ve ever driven. But is it sporty enough to live up to the brand’s legendary heritage?

Well, in terms of power and performance, emphatically yes. Thanks to two electric motors (one front, one back) with a combined maximum output of 500kW and 850Nm, 0-100km/h comes up in under 3.2 seconds. That makes it one of Porsche’s quickest road cars.

Around corners, it handles like thoroughbred, too. You get dreamy Porsche steering, which somehow feels incredibly engaging and interactive but not overly sensitive or touchy. There is no other word for it, it’s perfect.

The model we have here also features air suspension. It provides not only an amazing ride with a surprisingly wide range of compression, you can also toggle through the drive modes and completely alter the handling feel and characteristics. It is very versatile.

Anyway, we don’t want to spoil the video for you. Check out our detailed POV review below. We will be putting together a full written review and of course our usual 0-100km/h video soon.