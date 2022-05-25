Fully electric Kia EV6 scores 5-star ANCAP safety rating

The Kia EV6 fully electric SUV/coupe/crossover has just been analysed by ANCAP following crash tests, and awarded it a full five star safety rating.

Crash tests were initially conducted by the Euro NCAP division, with ANCAP checking over the results and data with a fine-tooth comb to see if the car also meets our local standards. ANCAP says ‘good’ scores were achieved across all key areas of assessment.

Following data analysis, ANCAP gave the EV6 a score of 90 per cent for adult occupant protection, or 34.48 out of 38, along with a score of 87 per cent for child occupant protection (42.96 out of 49). However, ANCAP found ‘marginal’ protection for the driver’s chest and lower leg in the frontal offset test.

In other areas, the EV6 score a relatively low (by modern standards) 64 per cent for vulnerable road user protection (pedestrian), receiving a score of 35.08 out of 54. The electric vehicle was also given a rating of 88 per cent for its on-board safety assist systems. ANCAP CEO Carla Hoorweg said:

The five-star rating applies to all variants of the EV6, although we’re not sure if that includes the upcoming high-performance GT model arriving later this year. We’ll provide any updates when it arrives. Check out the video below to see how it performed.