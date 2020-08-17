2020 Ford Ranger update adds XL Special Edition, XLT Fully Loaded variants

Ford Australia is bolstering its Ranger lineup for 2020, adding new XL Special Edition and XLT Fully Loaded variants, as well as introducing its latest FordPass Connect system which offers things like remote starting and locking/unlocking.

Starting with the new variants, the XL Special Edition is based on the regular XL 4×4 dual-cab 3.2L auto. However, it packages in a number of must-have accessories and options for the serious explorer, while presenting an attractive drive-away price of $49,990.

Highlights include a factory-fitted steel bull bar, which is covered under Ford’s five-year warranty and meets safety and crash test standards. It also includes convenient mounting points for UHF antennas and additional lights, while adding an LED light bar as well. There’s also a genuine Ford snorkel to boost the Ranger’s water wading capability.

The Ranger XLT Fully Loaded edition is based on the regular XLT dual-cab only it comes, you guessed it, fully loaded with features. An upgrade to 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, leather seats, and semi-automatic parallel parking are included. Buyers can opt for either the 147kW/470Nm 3.2-litre turbo-diesel five-cylinder engine or the 157kW/500Nm 2.0-litre bi-turbo four-cylinder diesel.

For the rest of the range Ford is introducing a new tough spray-in bedliner option to enhance the tray’s durability, available for all XL, XLS, XLT dual-cab models. A heavy-duty pack is also being offered, equipping the Ranger with heavy-duty suspension, 17-inch black steel wheels wrapped in Continental ContiCrossContract A/T tyres, black side steps, and a rear-view camera kit for the cab-chassis models.

As for the latest FordPass Connect system, this is now standard across the board. It includes an embedded modem and allows users to connect with their vehicle to perform remote tasks. Tasks such as remote lock/unlock, remote start, and check real-time vehicle status. It’s all done through the FordPass app, which is available to download on Apple and Android devices.

The 2020 Ford Ranger update is on sale now. Ford says there are attractive drive-away pricing deals for ABN holders, and all customers have access to three years free scheduled servicing on key models. See below for the starting prices (excluding on-road costs), and further below options.