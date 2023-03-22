Ford unveils fully electric 2024 Explorer SUV for Europe

Ford says that its EV transformation is ramping up with the European launch of a battery electric Explorer. It’s a small SUV based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform.

While the Explorer name has been used on large seven-seat SUVs in the US market for decades, Ford is introducing the Explorer badge to Europe in the form of a sleek crossover SUV package.

It measures 4460mm long, making the Explorer shorter than the Ford Escape SUV, and stouter than even its MEB-sibling, the Volkswagen ID.4.

Underneath, buyers in Europe will have the option of single and dual-motor powertrains, with two variations of the single motor pushing out 125kW and 210kW of power, while the range-topper pushes out 250kW/545Nm.

Capacities for the lithium-ion battery packs are yet to be confirmed, though Ford has said its packs can be fast-charged from 10-80 per cent in 25 minutes with the right DC charger.

Inside, the Explorer features a modern cabin design with an emphasis on clean and practical packaging. The large centre console houses a 17-litre storage area, with a locker sitting behind the touch-screen unit and a generous 450L of boot space on offer.

In terms of tech, Ford is fitting the Explorer with a 14.6-inch vertically mounted infotainment system, a wireless charging pad, a heated and massaging driver’s seat, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Ford is yet to confirm whether we’ll see the Explorer sold in markets outside Europe, though it has said it will open the order books in Europe later this year.