Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept previews performance future?

Genesis has jumped on board the coupe-SUV bandwagon and unveiled the GV80 Coupe Concept. It is essentially a sportier, swoopier coupe version of the big GV80 SUV.

Although it is just a concept at this stage the company says it “serves as a statement of intent” for the future. Basically, it is testing the waters and checking reactions before putting it – or something like it – into production.

The company also says the concept previews a possible new direction for the brand, as it could potentially move “towards more emotional and performance-oriented” vehicles in the future.

As you can see by the concept, there is certainly a lot of attitude and aggressiveness in the design, with its bulging wheel arches and huge forged aluminium wheels, along with a double twin spoiler at the back. There’s also a carbon fibre roof.

Inside, the GV80 Coupe Concept features just four seats, further cementing its sportiness. The driver plays with an exclusive three-spoke steering wheel, while passengers are presented with black Nappa leather and suede upholstery with plaid stitching, orange piping and carbon fibre trimmings.

“At its inception, the Genesis brand began creating luxury sedans, which evolved into the G70, G80, and G90 models,” said Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer. “Over the past seven years, we have added more lifestyle-oriented models to the portfolio, such as our GV80 and GV70 SUVs. Now we are pushing the envelope with more emotional cars that elevate Genesis’ performance and dynamic attributes.”

No details on the powertrain have been mentioned. The concept makes its debut at Genesis House in New York this week.