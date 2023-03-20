2025 Volkswagen ID.2all promises 450km range, GTI performance, affordable price

Volkswagen has taken the wraps off its ID.2all concept, a model it hopes will embrace the company’s name and become the electric ‘people’s car’ thanks to an affordable price tag and claimed 450km range.

The company says the production version of the ID.2all will have a starting price of “less than 25,000 euros” (converting to under $40,000 here in Australia at time of writing), promising a package as spacious as a Golf with a price mirroring the Polo.

It rides on VW’s MEB Entry platform, with the concept gaining an electric motor producing a very healthy 166kW, which could make its way into a GTI production version in the future. Entry-level models are expected to gain more modest power outputs.

Volkswagen hasn’t told us what battery capacity the concept is packing, but says the WLTP range figures are approximately 450km, with fast-charging capability resulting in a 10-80 per cent charge in 20 minutes.

In terms of its size, the concept measures 4050mm long by 1812mm wide and stands 1530mm tall, with its wheelbase spanning 2600mm, the latter of which is extremely close to the current-generation Golf in spite of being 200mm shorter overall.

The MEB platform allows for great use of the ID.2all’s cabin packaging, with two layers of storage in the centre console, spacious 440L of boot space expanding to 1330L with the rear seats folded, and a stowage box sitting underneath the boot floor.

The new dashboard gains a clean, floating aesthetic and is headlined by a 10.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch infotainment display, while the driver can view a head-up display.

Volkswagen’s controversial haptic inputs look to have been replaced with new dials on the redesigned steering wheel, while there’s a new rotary dial in the centre console to control the infotainment system.

Volkswagen says we can expect to see a production version of the ID. 2all concept make its way onto public roads in 2025, as the company looks to introduce 10 new battery-electric models and BEV variants of existing models in the future.

The company is working on an even more affordable battery-electric entry point into the lineup, hoping to create a sub-20,000 euro model. Volkswagen’s head of technical development, Kai Grunitz, said:

“The production version of the ID. 2all will be a full-value electric vehicle for every day for the year. Thanks to the extremely variable MEB platform, our customers will also benefit from state-of-the-art technologies in the price class around 25,000 euros. Volkswagen is once more democratising the progress here, and that is exactly our goal.”