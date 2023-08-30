Ford Recalls 4841 Units of Ranger & Everest Produced Between 2021-23

Ford has issued a recall notice for a significant number of Ranger ute and Everest SUVs for an issue that can cause the transmission to shift into park while moving.

Specifically, the recall implicates 4841 examples of the Everest and Ranger produced between 2021 and 2023 for a software issue caused by low voltage from an empty or dying battery.

Ford says that “due to a software issue, under certain circumstances, if the battery level drops below a critical threshold, the transmission may shift into Park when the vehicle is travelling at speeds below 6km/h.”

“This may cause a sudden stop without the rear brake lamps illuminating as intended,” Ford says.

The manufacturer continued to explain that “a sudden stop whilst driving at low speed and the rear brake lamps not illuminating as intended, could increase the potential risk of an accident, causing injury or death to vehicle occupants and other road users.”

If you’re the owner of a Ranger or Everest produced between those dates, Ford says that it will be getting in touch with affected owners in writing, requesting them to make an appointment.

Ford says that the software fix for the exit warning system will be fitted free of charge.

Alternatively, you can view a list of the implicated VIN numbers for the Ranger & Everest here and here, alternatively, you can contact Ford’s Customer Relationship Centre on 133 673.