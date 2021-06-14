2022 Lexus NX unveiled; new 2.4 turbo, TNGA platform, bigger inside

June 14, 2021
Car News, Hybrid, Lexus, SUV, Turbo

Lexus has unveiled the all-new, second-generation 2022 NX mid-size SUV. It gets the latest TNGA platform, debuts some brand new powertrains including a 2.4 turbo, and brings in a fresh interior with added technology.

Let’s start with the powertrains. So, as suspected, Lexus is launching some new badges with the new model, including NX 350h, NX 350, and NX 450h+. An NX 250 badge is also brought in to replace the overseas-only NX 200, now featuring a 2.5-litre petrol that produces around 151kW (up from 112kW in the old 2.0L petrol – not sold in Australia).

For the NX 350h, Lexus has paired a 2.5-litre petrol four-cylinder with a lithium-ion battery and electric motor setup. This, as expected, is pretty much carried over from the platform-sharing Toyota RAV4. Lexus hasn’t confirmed outputs for Australia, but overseas Lexus is aiming for 178kW. That’s quite a step up from the RAV4’s 163kW output. Lexus USA also claims a 0-60mph (97km/h) time of 7.2 seconds.

Next up, the NX 350. This essentially replaces the NX 300 (previously known as the NX 200t), and debuts a new 2.4-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder. The aim is for around 205kW and 430Nm. That’s a nice step up from the existing 2.0-litre turbo that generates 175kW and 350Nm. Lexus USA claims a 0-60mph time of 6.8 seconds. It uses an eight-speed auto.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

The new NX 450h+ is a plug-in hybrid, again, as previously expected. It pairs the 2.5-litre petrol with an electric motor assist system, however, the electric motor is more powerful than the NX 350h and offers an electric driving range of around 58km. Overall output hasn’t been outlined, but if the RAV4 Prime is anything to go by, we’re probably dealing with around 225kW. Lexus USA has estimated a 0-60mph time of 6.0 seconds.

Aside from the powertrains, the 2022 Lexus NX jumps to Toyota’s TNGA platform, the TNGA-K. With this, Lexus says extra braces have been added to the suspension members, and a high-rigidity structural foaming agent has been applied to improve overall strength. Laser screw-welding is also used, and laser peening, while the roof is reinforced and made of cold-rolled steel plate. All of this is set to help enhance the driving feel and improve handling and response.

The new platform also helps to facilitate more headroom and legroom inside, and there’s a bigger boot (new volume hasn’t been mentioned). On the outside, the new model measures 4660mm long, 1865mm wide, and 1640mm tall, with a 2690mm wheelbase. Compared with the outgoing model, it is 20mm longer, 20mm wider, 5mm lower, and the wheelbase is 30mm longer.

As for the inside, Lexus has implemented a new dash design that’s skewed slightly toward the driver for a more intimate feel, and there’s a much more practical centre console complete with twin cup holders and a front storage tray with wireless phone charging capability. Up on the dash is a 14-inch touch-screen, with another digital screen for the instrument cluster.

Lexus will once again offer an F Sport trim line, bringing in sporty bucket seats, a special steering wheel and pedals, unique 20-inch alloy wheels, and a bespoke aero kit for the exterior. Lexus’s Adaptive Variable Suspension is also standard on F Sport grades, although final Australian specs are yet to be confirmed.

Production of the 2022 Lexus NX will commence in the third quarter of this year, and Lexus Australia has confirmed the 250, 350, and 350h will go on sale locally in November. Like the RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid, it looks like we will miss out on the NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid model.

Tags
, , , ,

Related Articles

2022 Lexus NX leaks online; TNGA platform, 350h and 450h+ confirmed
2022 Lexus NX leaks online; TNGA platform, 350h and 450h+ confirmed
2022 Lexus NX official debut confirmed for June 12
2022 Lexus NX official debut confirmed for June 12
Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series: design profile leak, F33A-FTV 3.3 diesel
Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series: design profile leak, F33A-FTV 3.3 diesel
Toyota plans 6 EVs with new e-TNGA platform, mid-size SUV first
Toyota plans 6 EVs with new e-TNGA platform, mid-size SUV first

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.