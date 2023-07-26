Ford Mustang Mach-E Specs Confirmed, Arrives Q4 Priced From $79,990

After a lengthy delay, Ford has confirmed specifications for its battery-electric Mach-E range, which has picked up a price tag of $79,990 ahead of deliveries kicking off in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Ford is planning a three-pronged lineup for the Mach-E here in Australia, kicking off with the Mach-E Select, the mid-spec Mach-E Premium – priced at $91,665 – and the range-topping Mach-E which tops out at $107,665 before on-road costs.

The entry-level Mach-E Select comes powered by a single electric motor kicking out 198kW/430Nm, with juice supplied by a 71kWh battery pack that offers a claimed 470km range on the WLTP test cycle.

Upgrading to the Mach-E Premium increases power to 216kW/430Nm and adds a larger 91kWh battery pack good for a claimed 600km of range.

Finally, the range-topping Mach-E GT picks up a dual-motor setup producing 358kW/860Nm that helps it sprint to 100km/h in just 3.73 seconds, enough to make it Ford’s fastest vehicle on sale in Australia.

While it packs the same 91kWh battery pack as the Premium, the dual motor setup is energy-intensive, dropping the GT’s range figures to 490km.

Underneath, the range-topping Mach-E GT picks up an adaptive suspension system and upgraded Brembo brake while wearing a sporty body kit, 20-inch alloys and sports seats inside the cabin.

Lesser variant spick up a set of 19-inch alloys, while all members of the Mach-E family pick up leatherette upholstery with a set of heated front seats, a wireless charger, 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15.5-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto paired with a ten-speaker B&O sound system.

Standard safety equipment for the Mach-E range includes AEB with vehicle, pedestrian and junction assist, lane departure alerts and emergency lane-keep assist.

Ford says the Mach-E is one of five new electrified vehicles planned for release before the end of the 2024, with the company readying the E-Transit Custom and a battery-electric version of the Puma for a release next year.

Prices and a full spec run-down of the MY24 Mustang Mach-E range can be found below, with the first deliveries slated for Q4 this year.