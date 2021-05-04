Ford Australia teams up with ARB for Ranger & Everest accessories

Ford Australia has announced plans to team up with off-road specialists ARB for a range of official 4×4 accessories for its Ranger and Everest lineup.

The blue oval company says that a suite of 4×4 accessories from ARB will be made available through Ford dealerships in the second half of 2021, which will also be fully-covered by Ford’s five year, unlimited kilometre warranty.

The two companies are working together to ensure that ARB’s accessories fit and operate seamlessly on the Ford Ranger and Everest models, and that Ford’s vehicle systems remain functional with the accessories fitted.

Australia is set to be the world’s first market for the ARB-Ford 4×4 accessory program, which could be rolled out in other overseas markets if it is successful.

Ford says that the full range of off-road accessories for its Ranger and Everest will be made available closer to the official launch of the program later this year. The company has said, however, that winch-compatible bull-bars, electric winches, driving lights and storage drawers will feature in the list. Andrew Birkic, president and CEO of Ford Australia and New Zealand, said:

“A lot of our customers have told us they’d love to be able to access a wider range of quality off-road accessories through our Ford dealership network, and this collaboration will mean they can head off-road safely with access to a range of ARB accessories.”

Off-road enthusiasts will no doubt be familiar with ARB’s highly-reputable gear. The Australian company offers a huge range of parts and upgrades for a wide range of vehicles. Andrew Brown, ARB’s managing director, said: