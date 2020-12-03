Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition revealed

December 3, 2020
Car News, Electric, Ford, SUV

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E electric car has generated a lot of buzz and controversy on the internet. Some suggest that the hallowed pony should not be used on a four-door, electric-only SUV, while others have applauded Ford’s boldness in taking the nameplate to brave new places.

Building on this, Ford has announced the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, with more acceleration and a sportier appearance. This performance package should also increase commonality with the traditional, combustion-engined Mustang, addressing one of the main criticisms of the Mach-E.

The new version generates 358kW and a jaw melting 860Nm, with an EPA-rated range of 235 miles (378km). This helps the car/SUV sprint to 60mph (97km/h) in 3.5 seconds, putting it on par with the Tesla Model Y Performance dual-motor AWD.

Other changes include 19-inch front brakes clasped by red Brembo calipers, and 20-inch Ebony Black rims wrapped in 245/45 R20 Pirelli tyres. MagneRide damping gives more precise shock-absorption in a variety of road conditions. Inside, the seats are unique Ford Performance items, with ActiveX material and metallic stitching. Aluminium trim pieces set it apart from other Mach-E variants as well.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Like the coupe, the Mache-E GT Performance Edition will be available in a range of eye-catching hues. These include Cyber Orange, Rapid Red, Star White, Iconic Silver, Shadow Black and Space White. Darren Palmer, Ford’s global director of battery electric vehicles, commented:

“We already pushed the envelope by creating an electric vehicle with the pony badge, so it’s only natural that we push it even further. Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition not only gives you the added performance you expect from the GT name, but accentuates the thrill with the responsiveness of an all-electric powertrain.”

The order books for the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will open in autumn 2021 (spring in the northern hemisphere), with deliveries set to commence mid year.

Tags
,

Related Articles

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 confirmed, "most track-ready 5.0L"2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 confirmed, "most track-ready 5.0L" May 30, 2020
Ford Australia confirms Mustang Mach 1 for 2021Ford Australia confirms Mustang Mach 1 for 2021 October 14, 2020
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 revealed, revives iconic name2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 revealed, revives iconic name June 17, 2020
Ford Mustang Mach-E offers 118km range with 10min of chargingFord Mustang Mach-E offers 118km range with 10min of charging May 18, 2020

Mitchell Jones

Mitchell is a contributing journalist at PerformanceDrive. He has been a passionate petrol-head from a very young age. He is excited by the future of the industry, and considers himself as a bit of a fanatic when it comes to the technical aspects of cars. He is also fascinated by new cars that are popping up in developing markets.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.