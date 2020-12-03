Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition revealed

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E electric car has generated a lot of buzz and controversy on the internet. Some suggest that the hallowed pony should not be used on a four-door, electric-only SUV, while others have applauded Ford’s boldness in taking the nameplate to brave new places.

Building on this, Ford has announced the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, with more acceleration and a sportier appearance. This performance package should also increase commonality with the traditional, combustion-engined Mustang, addressing one of the main criticisms of the Mach-E.

The new version generates 358kW and a jaw melting 860Nm, with an EPA-rated range of 235 miles (378km). This helps the car/SUV sprint to 60mph (97km/h) in 3.5 seconds, putting it on par with the Tesla Model Y Performance dual-motor AWD.

Other changes include 19-inch front brakes clasped by red Brembo calipers, and 20-inch Ebony Black rims wrapped in 245/45 R20 Pirelli tyres. MagneRide damping gives more precise shock-absorption in a variety of road conditions. Inside, the seats are unique Ford Performance items, with ActiveX material and metallic stitching. Aluminium trim pieces set it apart from other Mach-E variants as well.

Like the coupe, the Mache-E GT Performance Edition will be available in a range of eye-catching hues. These include Cyber Orange, Rapid Red, Star White, Iconic Silver, Shadow Black and Space White. Darren Palmer, Ford’s global director of battery electric vehicles, commented:

“We already pushed the envelope by creating an electric vehicle with the pony badge, so it’s only natural that we push it even further. Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition not only gives you the added performance you expect from the GT name, but accentuates the thrill with the responsiveness of an all-electric powertrain.”

The order books for the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will open in autumn 2021 (spring in the northern hemisphere), with deliveries set to commence mid year.