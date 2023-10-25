Hennessey’s ‘Venom 775’ F-150 Upgrade Kit Extracts 577kW/985Nm

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Hennessey has released details of its latest, limited-edition performance package for the Ford F-150, known as the ‘Venom 775,’ with the company boasting immense power and torque figures of 577kW and 985Nm, respectively.

While the F-150’s 5.0-litre ‘Coyote’ V8 was already producing an impressive 294kW/557Nm, the team at Hennessey isn’t exactly known for its restraint and got to work with a series of big performance upgrades. Headlining a lengthy list of performance tweaks include a new 3.0-litre supercharger to increase intake pressure, a new air-to-water intercooler, upgraded fuel injectors and a new fuel system, and a high-flow air induction kit.

Round that out with a completely new engine management tune and you’ve got yourself power and torque increases of 94 per cent and 77 per cent, respectively, totalling 577kW/985Nm.

The end result is a 0-100km/h sprint in 3.6 seconds and a quarter-mile attack in 11.9 seconds.

For the soundtrack, buyers can rest assured that Hennessey’s stainless-steel cat-back exhaust will provide the goods.

Underneath, the Venom 775 pack adds a new 6-inch Fox lift kit, upgraded suspension and fortified Brembo brakes for the 20-inch 10-spoke wheels wrapped in 35-inch off-road tyres. On the styling front, the Venom 775 pack adds a bespoke Hennessey Venom front bumper with integrated LED lights and power-operated side steps, some unique badges and embroidered head rests inside the cabin.

Hennessey says that its Venom 775 pack is limited to 250 units per year, all of which pick up a three-year/58,000km warranty.

“The Venom 775 is the ultimate sleeper pickup truck, with more than enough power to embarrass TRX and Raptor R owners,” says founder and CEO, John Hennessey.