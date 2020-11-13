2021 Hyundai Kona Electric update revealed

The electric vehicle market is definitely growing, with more and more models popping up in more and more vehicle segments. Hyundai has just unveiled its first significant facelift for the Kona Electric, set to arrive in Australia in 2021.

Just the fact there is a facelift for the model proves EVs are definitely catching on. Hyundai has applied various revisions, including to the styling, interior, and technology. This follows the debut of the facelifted version of the regular Kona a couple of months ago.

A clean and aerodynamic exterior theme helps distinguish the Kona Electric over the regular model. At the front is a smoothed-over grille area, supported on either side by the new-look headlights which stretch further around the sides. Separate LED daytime running lights continue, but in an updated design. Some light changes are made to the rear bumper as well, with new light clusters in the corners.

Power continues to come from the recently-updated 64kWh electric system, feeding to a single electric motor at the front axle. The motor develops 150kW and an impressive 395Nm. With a full charge the official WLTP-rated range is now 484km, up from the previous 449km. The increased range was mainly thanks to a tyre change.

Using a 100kW DC fast charger customers can achieve 10-80 per cent charge in about 47 minutes. Users can also plug in the optional 10.5kW three-phase on-board charger, compatible with many public AC charging stations or a private wall box at home. It can go from 10-100 per cent charge in about 6 hours and 50 minutes. With a conventional household socket (at the overseas 220V standard), it takes around 28 hours to go from 10-100 per cent.

Some big changes are made to the interior, many of which are in line with the regular Kona update. The dash now showcases the company’s latest 10.25-inch touch-screen supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the driver views another 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster. New interior lighting is introduced, providing light to the driver and passenger footwell.

Safety has been amplified thanks to Hyundai’s latest SmartSense safety suite, which now includes blind-spot collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, safe exit warning, rear seat alert, and leading vehicle departure alert. Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection continues, along with adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist.

Hyundai Australia confirms the 2021 Kona Electric will arrive locally during the first half of next year. Prices and final specs are yet to be confirmed.