New Hyundai Elantra N ‘sports wagon’ rendered, looks very tasty

Brett Davis

Desire for a modern, sharp-looking sports wagon always seems to run high among car fans. So how’s this for an idea, a wagon version of the new Hyundai i30 Sedan N (Elantra N).

Remember the old Lantra Sportswagon from the 1990s? Take that, and turn it up to 11. Digital designer, SRK Designs, has put together a very appealing rendering of what such a vehicle could look like. Of course, using the beaut new i30 Sedan N as the foundations and affixing a wagon-like rear end is only a figment of the imagination of SRK. But boy does it look good.

It’s more of a four-door coupe wagon, really. A bit like the Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake. We think the underlying design of the new i30 Sedan/Elantra does seem to go well with this aggressive wagon layout, with its low and pointed front end, leading upward and rearward, with a steadily-rising waistline and panel creases.

The roofline also swoops down and seems to align perfectly to meet those inclining body lines. Obviously, being a coupe-like wagon, cargo space would not be all that great. But it would offer the benefit of flip-down rear seats and a hatch tailgate for easy loading of big and bulky items. The perfect weapon for a weekend ski trip, perhaps?

Speaking of which, since this is just an imaginative piece, we’d envision the ‘Elantra N Sportswagon’ as featuring the HTRAC all-wheel drive system from the Hyundai Santa Cruz. We know the system could handle the power of the i30 N’s 2.0-litre turbo, given the Santa Cruz ute uses the company’s 2.5-litre turbo four-cylinder which develops 210kW and 422Nm. For reference, the new i30 Sedan N/Elantra N’s 2.0-litre produces 206kW and 392Nm.

With the company’s new eight-speed dual-clutch auto, we’d expect a 0-100km/h time of around 5.0 seconds, considering the sedan with front-wheel drive does it in a claimed 5.3 seconds. With the great handling of the K3 platform and the awesome interior design of the new i30 Sedan, this would be a very tempting package.

Unfortunately, Hyundai does not currently have any official plans for such a vehicle. However, there has been talk of a Tucson N being in the works. We’ll have to wait and see.

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He’s obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

