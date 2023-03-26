2024 Hyundai Sonata revealed; fresh design, brings back column-shift

Following an earlier spotting during what looked to be a photo shoot, Hyundai has now officially unveiled the 2024 Sonata. It has been confirmed for Australia.

As predicted, the 2024 Sonata features a Robocop-like full-width daytime running light treatment at the front, with headlights mounted lower down like on the Kona and Santa Fe.

At the back, the taillight has been revised and now includes a black trim section that runs the entire width of the back end, with an integrated lip spoiler continuing along the boot but in a revised shape.

The new N Line features fresh quad-outlet exhaust tips, a chunkier rear diffuser section, and an extended lip spoiler and new vertical slashing on the rear corners. At the front the grille is much wider and incorporates a neat hexagonal theme with extended skirting.

The interior has also come in for a makeover, with twin 12.3-inch digital screens making up the gauge cluster and infotainment suite on one seamless panel. There’s also a new climate control panel down below.

Other changes include a much nicer three-spoke steering wheel, replacing the awkward four-spoke design, as well as relocated transmission shift buttons up to a column-shift layout. This is a nice blast from the past although it is a digitised adaptation of the classic column-shift, with shift-by-wire buttons.

Hyundai hasn’t said anything about the powertrains, so we’ll assume the 2.5-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder carries over from before. After all, it is still a relatively new unit and part of the latest Smartstream family.

Hyundai Australia says the new Sonata is scheduled to go on sale locally during the second half of 2023. It’s unclear if we’ll get the standard and N Line, or just the N Line like with the outgoing model. A proper public debut will take place at the Seoul Mobility Show. It runs from March 30-April 9.