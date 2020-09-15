Porsche Australia reopens Track Experience, taking place in QLD only

Porsche Australia has confirmed its Track Experience program has now recommenced, following closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These events give owners a chance to explore the limits of Porsche vehicles and hone driving skills in the safety of a closed circuit.

Over 100 track events are held every year, but this year has been like no other. For the remainder of this year events will be held in Queensland, at this stage. Customers are offered five different levels of track experience, from the basics of mastering vehicle control, to the top level 5 experience with GT3 Cup using a GT3 Cup racing car.

The level 1 Precision course is aimed at first-time track drivers, with skilled instructors providing insights on vehicle control, safety, dynamics, and response to various hazardous scenarios. Precision Plus (level 2) takes things further by teaching drivers about accurate steering and controlled cornering.

Level 3, the Performance class, comprises of vehicle control at higher speeds as well as understanding racing lines. It also includes full track sessions, with one-on-one coaching. The Master class (level 4) is more about one-on-one coaching using electronic data analysis with an engineer. And then for the serious track enthusiast the GT3 Cup class gives customers the opportunity to drive a factory-built 911 racing car at high speed, learning about lap consistency and racing skills.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the 20202 schedule was cancelled until August 31. However, Porsche Australia has now confirmed the track experiences will commence from September 15. Interested punters do not need to own a Porsche vehicle to participate. Head over to Porsche Events for more info and to enquire about bookings.