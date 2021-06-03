BMW iX on sale in Australia from $135,900, 440kW ‘M60’ variant confirmed

BMW Australia has released local prices and specifications for its highly-anticipated foray into the world of all-electric SUVs, with its upcoming iX range.

The iX SUV will be available in Australia from the fourth quarter of 2021, with a total of three variants initially being offered, and a high-performance version in the future: the entry-level xDrive40, xDrive40 Sport and xDrive50 Sport, as well as the M60 coming later.

First up, the xDrive40 is packaged with a 77kWh battery, producing a combined output of 240kW and 630Nm from its electric motors, sprinting from 0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds and offering a claimed range of 425km.

The xDrive50 features a 385kW power output with 765Nm of torque, and a claimed range of 630km from its larger 112kWh battery pack. The xDrive50 sprints from 0-100km/h in 4.6 seconds. Both range figures have been calculated on the stringent WLTP cycle.

Power is sent to all four wheels via BMW’s all-wheel drive system with near-actuator slip limitation that can shift power from pure rear-wheel drive to all fours. BMW has also packaged regenerative braking into the iX range, offering energy recuperation and one-pedal driving.

Underneath the bodywork, the iX range is based on BMW’s aluminium space frame, with carbon fibre-reinforced plastic in the roof, sides and rear of the carbon cage. There’s a double-wishbone front axle and five-link rear axle, as well as the option of adaptive dampers.

The xDrive40 is capable of DC fast-charging at up to 150kW, while the range-topping xDrive50 offers 200kW fast-charging. This means the xDrive40 can top up 95km worth of charge in the space of just ten minutes, while the xDrive50 can add 150km. A fast DC charge in the xDrive40 can increase the battery from 10-80 per cent in 31 minutes, or 35 minutes in the xDrive50.

BMW has also confirmed that an M variant is in the pipeline for Australia, called the iX M60. This varian pushes out 440kW, however, the timeline for the release of the M60 remains unknown.

As mentioned, the iX is set to arrive in the four quarter of this year. Prices and highlights features are as follows (excluding on-road costs):

2022 BMW iX xDrive40 – 240kW/630Nm, 0-100km/h in 6.1, 425km range: $135,900

2022 BMW iX xDrive40 Sport – 240kW/630Nm, 0-100km/h in 6.1, 425km range: $141,900

2022 BMW iX xDrive50 Sport – 385kW/765Nm, 0-100km/h in 4.6, 630km range: $169,900

iX xDrive40 standard highlights:

21-inch Aerodynamic Alloy Wheels, non-Runflat, incl. repair kit

LED Headlights

Shadow Line Exterior

Alarm System

Comfort Access

Seat Heating, front

Multifunctional Seats, front incl. massage function

Automatic Air Conditioning, 4-Zone

Ambient Lighting

Charging Cable – Mode 2 for domestic sockets

Charging Cable – Mode 3 for public chargers

BMW Iconic Sounds

Driving Assistant Professional

Parking Assistant Plus

harman/kardon Surround Sound

DAB+ Digital Radio

Storage for Wireless Charging

Connected Package Professional, incl. Apple CarPlay

ConnectedDrive eDrive Services

BMW Natural Interaction

BMW Live Cockpit Pro, BMW Operating System 8

Interior Design ‘Suite’ – Olive Leaf Tanned Leather

Chargefox – 5yr Subscription

iX xDrive40 Sport: standard highlights:

Includes all specification elements from the xDrive40 and adds the following:

Sport Package (includes pronounced side sills in Black high-gloss, front apron (with Air Curtains) in body colour, exclusive 22-inch wheel design, dark headlights, Sport brakes with brake callipers in blue, dark smoked-glass taillights, exclusive paint finishes and a kidney grille pattern in Chrome (optionally Titanium Bronze).

22-inch Aerodynamic Alloy Wheels, non-Runflat, incl. repair kit

Metallic Paintwork

iX xDrive50 Sport: standard highlights:

Includes all specification elements from the xDrive40 Sport and adds the following: