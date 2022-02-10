Porsche Australia launches on-demand rental for 911, Boxster, Taycan

Porsche has announced plans to expand its vehicle rental service to Australia with the launch of a six-month pilot based in Melbourne that offers easy rental for the 911, 718 Boxster and Taycan.

Porsche says that its new ‘Porsche Drive Rental’ service is now available for the Australian market, having seen some serious success globally, and is now taking bookings online with the first rentals set to hit the road as soon as next week.

The company says this service could be a hit for those looking for casual access to a Porsche vehicle, or those looking to die a toe into the Porsche pool before jumping in head-first.

At launch, Porsche says that its rental fleet will include the 718 Boxster S, 911 Carrera S & 4S, as well as the all-electric Taycan 4S.

From a brief look at its booking platform, a 24-hour rental of the Porsche 718 Boxster costs around $718, rising to $899 for the Taycan. A one-day rental of the 911 Carrera S & 4S can also be yours for the highly-appropriate price of $911.

If you’re interested, simply head over to Porsche’s website and register your profile, choose your favourite Porsche and select a pickup and return date.

Porsche says that its vehicles will be available to rent for anywhere between 24 hours to one week, depending on demand and availability of the vehicle. Daniel Schmollinger, Porsche Cars Australia’s managing director and CEO said:

“Porsche Drive Rental is the latest example of us introducing innovative products to the Australian market. This pilot program in Melbourne will give us tremendous insights into how we evolve this offering in Australia in future years.”

Porsche’s Drive Rental service was first launched in Germany back in 2014, and has now expanded further into the European market, as well as North America and Japan, totalling 60 locations worldwide.