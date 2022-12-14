Bertone plans all-new supercar, powertrain runs on plastic waste

One of Italy’s oldest and most prominent coachbuilders, Bertone, is set to be brought back from the dead with the surprise release of a brand new mid-engined supercar set to debut next week.

What makes this release from Bertone particularly interesting is not just the fact the reveal would coincide with the 110th anniversary of the company, after bankruptcy took it off the scene back in 2014, but the company is teasing a powertrain that has been designed to run on plastic waste.

More specifically, the company says that its upcoming supercar will utilise a type of sustainable fuel that is produced with plastic waste, billing it as a “green solution” for the supercar segment.

Bertone says that its upcoming supercar will provide technical insights regarding performance and construction, and present its unique fuel solution, utilising sustainable fuel made from plastic waste.

The company remains tight-lipped on any further powertrain details and has instead teased us with a few promotional images showing off its sleek curves, low-slung nature, and a sharp rear-end design with some large pixel-style taillights.

Bertone says that its radical new supercar will make its official debut on December 21 during an online event hosted on its website.