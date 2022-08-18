Bentley Mulliner Batur debuts at Monterey Car Week, most powerful W12 yet

Bentley is readying the latest member of its limited-edition Mulliner fleet, with the reveal of the Batur confirmed for Monterey Car Week in California this weekend.

The special creation will showcase a completely new design language from Bentley that will shape its future range of battery-electric vehicles.

Bentley is continuing its naming tradition for the hand-built Mulliner range, taking inspiration from bodies of water around the globe. This time from Lake Batur at the base of a volcanic crater in Bali, Indonesia.

Bentley says the Batur will feature its most powerful W12 powertrain yet, meaning an increase over the 485kW/900Nm output from the Continental GT Speed and Mulliner Bacalar.

Interestingly, the company noted that its W12 engine design is entering the “twilight years” of its career for the company, meaning the Batur could be a swansong for the powertrain.

To match the speed, Bentley says the Batur will feature the company’s “most advanced chassis system ever”, although it remains unknown exactly what form this will come in.

Inside, Bentley says the finish and materials for the interior are endless, and completely at the request of each owner, with everything from new sustainable natural fibres, low-CO2 leather and even 3D-printed 18K gold on offer for the cabin.

We reported just a few weeks ago that production of its hyper-exclusive Mulliner Bacalar, limited to just 12 units, is wrapping up in the very near future, making way for this new Mulliner Batur.

Both the Mulliner Batur and Bacalar are the first examples of Bentley’s re-launch of the Mulliner sub-brand – which is actually is world’s oldest coachbuilder.

All will be revealed at 04:00 (BST) on Sunday, August 21. That’s about 1pm on Sunday, August 21 for Australian Eastern Standard Time.