2022 Mazda CX-30, Mazda3 update adds G20e mild hybrid, SP variants

The Mazda CX-30 and Mazda3 range have been updated for 2022 in Australia, introducing the G20e M Hybrid engine option, as well as the addition of an SP trim level for added style and features.

Mazda has been a little bit late to the hybrid party in recent years, which seems to be the primary motivation for the addition of mild hybrid variants for its 3 and CX-30 models. The G20e setup comprises of a 2.0-litre, petrol four-cylinder engine paired with a mild 24-volt hybrid system producing 114kW and 200Nm.

Like in the MX-30, where this particular powertrain debuted, power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission, and is rated at 6.4L/100km on the combined cycle. This figure is pretty much on par for the segment, but is far from class-leading when it comes to electrified engine technology.

Both the 3 and CX-30 also receive a new SP variant, which adds Mazda’s i-Activsense features with a number of new interior and exterior styling highlights. The CX-30 with the SP pack, for example, receives burgundy leather upholstery, black interior accents, 18-inch alloy wheels and black mirrors.

Mazda is also reviving its G25 Evolve SP grade for the Mazda3, which adds a set of 18-inch alloys, a black grille and black interior with red contrasts. Alastair Doak, Mazda Australia’s marketing director, said:

“Constant evolution and improvement is fundamental to Mazda’s ethos; it’s so important to pass on the benefits of new technologies to our customers as soon and as often as we can. These updates expand our range and product offering further, giving our customers more opportunity to find their perfect fit.”

Mazda is yet to confirm prices for the revised range, but the models are available for pre-order now.