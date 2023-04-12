2023 Lexus UX 300e update arrives in Australia in June, increased range

An updated 2023 Lexus UX 300e fully electric SUV is set to arrive in Australia in June with a larger battery pack, helping to see the official range increase by an impressive 200km.

When it arrives, the 2023 UX 300e will be available in standard and Sports Luxury trim levels. The latter of which is priced from $88,490, while the entry-level starts from $79,990. That positions it below the Federal Government’s luxury car tax threshold.

Headlining the release is a significantly larger lithium battery pack underneath the floor, which has increased in capacity from 54.4kWh in the outgoing UX 300e, up to 72.8kWh.

The larger pack increases range by a whopping 200km per charge over the previous UX 300e’s 360km range, now totalling 560km on the NEDC test cycle. Outputs remain the same, at 150kW/300Nm, from the same electric motor system over the front axle.

The entry-level UX 300e receives a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sat-nav, wireless phone charging and a 13-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.

Stepping up to the UX 300e Sports Luxury adds a set of unique 18-inch alloy wheels, projector LED headlights, leather seats, head-up display, a panoramic view monitor and a moon roof.

Buyers also receive a complimentary three-year Chargefox subscription and free installation of a charger at home. The updated 2023 UX 300e is now available to order, with the first deliveries set to touch down in Australia in June.