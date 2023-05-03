VFACTS new car sales figures released for April, Ford Ranger reigns supreme

The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) has released new car sales data for the month of April, showing slight year-on-year growth and the Ford Ranger sitting atop the leaderboard.
All up, sales (actually new registrations, but we’ll call them sales because it’s easiser) totalled 82,137 units in April, which is significantly less than the 97,251 units delivered in March, though the year-to-date trend is 1.3 per cent up on the same four-month period in 2022.
In terms of the most popular vehicles, the Ford Ranger managed to nab the top spot from the HiLux by just 41 units, delivering 3567 Rangers over the HiLux’s 3526 deliveries.
Toyota remained the overall best-selling manufacturer for the month of April, delivering 12,029 vehicles, nearly double that of its nearest competitor, Mazda, who delivered 6926 units, followed by Kia, Hyundai and Ford.
Toyota had two of the top five most popular models on sale in Australia in April, with the company delivering 5724 orders of the HiLux and RAV4 combined, though the HiLux’s delivery numbers were down 21.5 per cent from the 4493 units it delivered in April, 2022.
Interestingly, Tesla has two vehicles in the list of Australia’s best-sellers, with the Model Y becoming the fourth most popular car in Australia in April with 2095 deliveries, and the Model 3 sitting in 10th place with 1581 deliveries.
Top 10 best-selling car brands in Australia in April 2023:
- Toyota: 12,029
- Mazda: 6926
- Kia: 6200
- Hyundai: 5732
- Ford: 5047
- Mitsubishi: 4440
- Tesla: 3676
- MG: 3463
- Nissan: 3009
- Isuzu Ute: 2904
Top 10 best-selling models in Australia in April 2023:
- Ford Ranger: 3567
- Toyota HiLux: 3526
- Toyota RAV4: 2198
- Tesla Model Y: 2095
- Hyundai i30: 2029
- Mitsubishi Outlander: 1829
- Isuzu Ute D-Max: 1809
- Hyundai Tucson: 1678
- MG ZS: 1588
- Tesla Model 3: 1581
“Electric vehicles accounted for 8 per cent of sales in April,” says the FCAI’s chief, Tony Weber, “this is well up from the 1.1 per cent compared with April 2022. It’s worth noting that five out of the ten top models sold in April offer some form of electrification.”