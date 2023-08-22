Battery-Electric Lotus Eletre Makes Public Debut at Monterey Car Week, Arrives 2024

Lotus has lifted the veil on its upcoming crossover SUV package, the Eletre, ahead of its official launch in 2024.

While news first broke of the Eletre in late 2022, we’ve been yet to get eyes on Lotus’ upcoming battery-electric sports SUV in the metal up until now.

Going head-to-head with the likes of the Tesla Model X, BMW iX, and the upcoming Polestar 3, the Lotus Eletre has its work cut out to make a quick and lasting impression in the world of sporty, luxurious battery-electric SUVs.

Lotus is planning to take the fight to its rivals with a three-variant lineup, all of which pick up dual electric motor powertrains.

The base Eletre and mid-range Eletre S kick out a 450kW of power and 710Nm of torque, offering 0-100km/h sprints of 4.5 seconds and range figures of 600km from a 112kWh battery pack.

Stepping up to the flagship Eletre R brings outputs to a mammoth 675kW and 985Nm of torque, allowing it to sprint to 100km/h in a claimed 2.95 seconds; accompanied by range drops down to 490km.

The Eletre’s battery pack can be DC fast-charged up to 350kW, offering a 10-80 per cent charge in just over 20-minutes.

The package measures in at 5103mm long, 2135mm wide, stands 1630mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3019mm, making it larger than the current Toyota 300 Series for reference.

Standard equipment for the base model includes a set of 22-inch forged wheels, air suspension, a torque vectoring AWD system, 15.1-inch OLED infotainment display and a set of Matrix LED headlights.

Upgrading to the Eletre S adds an active aero wing, ambient lighting and a 23-speaker KEF Reference sound system.

The range-topping Eletre R picks up a heap of carbon fibre elements, a dynamic handling package and high-performance Pirelli P Zero tyres and a track setting for the adjustable drive modes.

The Eletre is set to go into production in the final stages of 2023, with the first examples expected to land here in Australia some time in 2024.

Pricing for the base model in the UK stands at 89,500 pound sterling, around AUD $180,000.