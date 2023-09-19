Mansory’s G63 4×4 Gronos Squared is the Ultimate G Wagon Tank

The team over at Mansory have taken the wraps off their latest hardcore treatment for the Mercedes G-Class, with the hyper-limited G63 4×4 Squared boasting some immense power outputs and a very, very unique styling package.

On the design front, Mansory did away with most of the stock Mercedes-AMG bodywork in favour of some aerodynamic add-ons, headlined by a new front apron and fenders and a new bonnet with some massive air intakes, all of which are made of carbon fibre.

The windscreen is topped by a set of four LED headlights, along with some more carbon finishes for the rear spoiler, mirror caps and air intakes.

Underneath that imposing front bonnet bodywork, Mansory got to work tuning the stock 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 up to 625kW of power and 1000Nm of torque, with the 0-100km/h sprint taken care of in just 4.5 seconds.

The Mansory Gronos comes riding on a set of forged 22-inch rims wrapped in 325/55 off-road rubber, with the top speed limited to 210km/h.

Inside, the sky is the limit when it comes to personal touches, with Mansory happy to give buyers free rein with the colour and quilting of the leather, and the amount of aluminium and carbon fibre elements needed to make their Gronos 4×4 a one-off.

The show vehicle has been fitted with white and blue quilted leather upholstery, with contrasts wrapping around the dashboard and the centre console.

There’s also a unique two-tone carbon finish surrounding the infotainment control dial and a tonne of LEDs incorporated into the headliner for a Rolls-Royce-like driving experience at night.

If you’re interested, you’ll have to be quick, because Mansory says that just ten examples of the Gronos 4×4 are set to be produced.