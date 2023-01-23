Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro hybrid on sale in Australia, arrives H2 2023

Audi has confirmed that a plug-in hybrid variant of its Q5 SUV will be joining the lineup in Australia in the second half of this year, called the Q5 55 TFSI e quattro S line.

The Q5 PHEV comes powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 195kW and 370Nm, with an electric motor adding 105kW/350Nm to the mix, bringing its total outputs to 270kW and 500Nm. Audi says the Q5 PHEV sprints from 0-100km/h in 5.3 seconds, with power thrown to all four wheels via the quattro AWD system and a seven-speed S tronic automatic transmission.

Power for the e-motor is supplied by a 14.4kWh battery pack that allows the Q5 PHEV to travel up to 55km – at speeds up to 135km/h – on electric power alone, which can be AC charged at up to 7.2kW in 2.5 hours. The Q5 PHEV also receives an adjustable regenerative braking system and a clever predictive braking system that uses data from the onboard navigation, radar and cameras to maximise the amount of energy recovered during braking.

Here in Australia, Audi’s Q5 plug-in hybrid range is being offered in two variants, with the conventional wagon and Sportback body styles. Standard equipment includes a set of 20-inch alloy wheels, S line exterior styling pack, Matrix LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, roof rails, Nappa leather upholstery with heated front seats, three-zone climate control, Audi’s virtual cockpit and a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Q5 PHEV’s safety equipment list includes adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, a surround-view camera, active lane assist, traffic jam and collision avoidance assistance and eight airbags in the cabin. Audi’s Aussie director, Jeff Mannering, spoke about the new variant, saying:

“With its all-electric capability for urban driving and its powerful TFSI engine for longer trips, it delivers the best of both worlds without compromise. The size and appointment of the Q5 has made it a resounding success since its first introduction and offering this powerful plug-in hybrid variant will significantly broaden the appeal of the already-impressive Q5 lineup in Australia.”

Audi says customers can place their order for the Q5 55 TFSI e quattro now, with the first deliveries expected to arrive in Australia in the second half of the year. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs):

Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro S line: $102,900

Audi Q5 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro S line: $110,200