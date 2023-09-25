Chery TIGGO 7 Pro Mid-Sized SUV, Arrives Q4 Priced at $39,990 Drive-away

Australia’s midsized SUV segment is set to get even bigger with Chery confirming its TIGGO 7 Pro will be arriving in the fourth-quarter of 2023, with prices kicking off from $39,990 drive-away.

Chery’s five-seat midsize SUV will be introduced to buyers here in Australia in three variants, with the platform measuring in at 4513mm long, 1862mm wide, 1692mm high and offering a wheelbase spanning 2670mm, with boot space figures of 626L.

Power for the Tiggo 7 Pro lineup comes supplied by a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol that produces 137kW of power and 5500rpm and 275Nm of torque from 2000rpm.

Power is thrown to the front wheels in the base model via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the range-topper picks up an all-wheel drive system.

Chery says its 1.6-litre turbo four-pot is rated at 7.0L/100km on a combined cycle.

Kicking off the range is the entry-level Tiggo Pro 7 Urban variant, which picks up 18-inch alloys, LED lights, dual-zone climate control, leatherette upholstery with heated front seats, a rear-view camera and ambient lighting.

There’s also a pair of 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and an eight-speaker Sony sound system.

The base model also picks up 18 driver aids containing the usual set of acronyms for autonomous breaking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts and more.

Stepping up to the Tiggo 7 Elite adds a surround-view monitor, a powered tail gate, auto-folding mirrors, optional black roof and an air quality management system.

Finally, the range-topping Tiggo 7 Ultimate AWD recieves an AWD system, 19-inch alloys, red brake calipers, ventilated front seats, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and six driving modes.

All variants will be packaged with a seven-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty with capped-price servicing and roadside assistance also on offer for seven years.

Prices for the Tiggo Pro 7 range can be found below, with the first deliveries slated for the fourth quarter.

Chery Tiggo 7 Urban: $39,990 drive-away

Chery Tiggo 7 Elite: $41,990 drive-away

Chery Tiggo 7 Ultimate AWD: $45,990 drive-away

“The Tiggo 7 Pro is an effortlessly impressive vehicle that combines style, space and safety to deliver a medium SUV that will prove the perfect fit for Australian families,” says Chery’s Managing Director, Andy Zhang.

“Chery’s Tiggo family of vehicles has recorded over three million sales in more than 80 countries to date, and I’m thrilled to welcome the first to Australia,” Zhang concluded.