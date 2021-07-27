Audi eyeing off 2022 Dakar Rally title with electric RS Q e-tron

July 27, 2021
Audi, Electric, Motorsport

Audi says that it will enter the 2022 Dakar Rally event with the fully electric RS Q e-tron, and the company is unapologetic about its intention to take out the top spot.

The German company says it wants to be the world’s first manufacturer to take out line honours at the Dakar Rally event with an EV, saying the new powertrain and energy converter in its latest RS Q e-tron concept could prove to be the tipping point for an electrified Dakar winner.

The problem for Audi, though, is that throughout the two-week Dakar event, there’s not much in the way of charging infrastructure out in the Saudi Arabian desert. As a result, the company is planning on using a TSFI engine from one of its DTM touring cars that will act as an onboard charger for the high-voltage battery pack.

To be clear, the actual powertrain of the RS Q e-tron prototype features a set of electric motors mounted over the front and rear axles, fitted with the motor-generator unit from Audi’s current e-tron FE07 Formula E car.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Audi says its e-drivetrain is capable of pushing out 500kW, and it is waiting to hear back from the Dakar Rally’s organisers about how much power they’ll be able to pack into their creation for the event. Instead of a differential, Audi says that its software will help distribute torque between the front and rear axles for maximum traction in the loose, sandy terrain.

Audi says that only minor changes have been made to the Dakar-edition of the MGU over the Formula E configuration, with the RS Q e-tron also packing regenerative braking from the electric motors that feeds juice back into the pack. Speaking of which, Audi is planning on using a 50kWh battery pack that adds around 370kg to the overall weight figure. Julius Seebach, Audi Sport’s managing director, said:

“The quattro was a game-changer for the World Rally Championship. Audi was the first brand to win the Le Mans 24 Hours with an electrified drivetrain. Now, we want to usher in a new era at the Dakar Rally, while testing and further developing our e-tron technology under extreme conditions.”

Expect to see the Audi RS Q e-tron in the mix when the 2022 Dakar Rally kicks off on January 2.

Tags

Related Articles

Audi confirms electric vehicles only from 2026, ICEs gone by 2033
Audi confirms electric vehicles only from 2026, ICEs gone by 2033
2021 Audi Q4 e-tron to 'exceed class boundaries' in space and tech
2021 Audi Q4 e-tron to 'exceed class boundaries' in space and tech
E-Legend EL1 is an Audi Quattro-inspired EV with 600kW
E-Legend EL1 is an Audi Quattro-inspired EV with 600kW
Electric Audi Q4 e-tron unveiled, up to 520km range
Electric Audi Q4 e-tron unveiled, up to 520km range

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.