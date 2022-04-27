Audi Australia launches Q5 35 TDI Limited Edition for 2022, from $68,350

Audi has confirmed plans to expand its Q5 SUV lineup in Australia by introducing a new entry-level limited edition variant, called the 35 TDI Limited Edition. Not only is it the most affordable Q5 in the local lineup, Audi is going as far as saying that it’s the most fuel-efficient diesel SUV on the Australian market, with a theoretical range of “over 1400km”.

Just how is that possible? Well, Audi claims that the little 2.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder powering the Q5 35 TDI is capable of producing 120kW of power and 370Nm of torque, while consuming a claimed 4.8L/100km on the official average (ADR 81/02) test cycle.

Throw in a 12-volt mild-hybrid system and a large 70-litre fuel tank and Audi says a single fill up has the potential of taking you from Sydney to Adelaide.

The Audi Q5 35 TDI throws its power to the front wheels – for the first time in a Q5 here in Australia – via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, with a 0-100km/h time standing at 9.0 seconds.

As standard, the Q5 35 TDI comes riding on a set of 20-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels, and receives LED daytime running lamps, LED head and taillights, as well as hands-free boot lift, aluminium roof rails, keyless entry and start, as well as heated side mirrors.

Inside, there’s leather upholstery, power seats with lumbar support up front, ambient lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, three-zone climate control, 7.0-inch driver display and a 10.1-inch infotainment system with sat-nav, digital radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an eight-speaker sound system.

The 2022 Q5 35 TDI also comes packaged with a full suite of active safety technologies, including forward and reverse autonomous emergency braking, active lane assistance, rear cross-traffic alerts, a parking assistant and more as standard.

Buyers receive a five-year warranty, with five-year service plans priced from $3140. The new variant is on sale now priced from $68,350 (excluding on-road costs).