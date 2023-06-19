Aston Martin DB12 makes Australian debut in Sydney

Aston Martin has showcased the new DB12 in Australia for the first time, ahead of global deliveries kicking off later this year.

The is Aston Martin’s latest grand tourer. Except, the company doesn’t want to call it just a grand tourer, but a ‘super tourer’. It’s more powerful, quicker, and more dynamic than any previous DB model, and it comes standard with a V8 engine for the first time.

With the 0-100km/h sprint coming up in just 3.6 seconds, it is the quickest-accelerating standard DB model ever. That’s despite losing four cylinders over the outgoing DB11 V12. This now features a Mercedes-AMG 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, like the outgoing entry-level DB11, honed by Aston Martin to produce 500kW and 800Nm.

Being a DB model, power is of course sent to the rear wheels – because Bond wouldn’t have it any other way – after going through an eight-speed automatic. Drivers have five driving modes to choose from, including Wet, GT, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual, helping it become the most dynamic DB yet.

The spectacular body rests of an altered version of the DB11’s platform, featuring all-new suspension and dampers, stiffer anti-roll bars and wider tracks. There’s also an uprated cooling system and oil cooler, and the platform is 7 per cent stiffer for improved response and agility.

Inside, passengers are treated to a totally revamped decor with a nicer dash design, more sophisticated buttons and controls, and a new 10.25-inch touch-screen system. The infotainment setup is actually the first in-house unit from the company, and it’s paired with a fully digital instrument cluster.

The new model is likely to boost sales for the British marque in Australia and abroad, especially as it boasts a number of class-leading claims, such as most powerful engine, industry-leading stability control, and leader in dynamics, engineering, and technology. Roberto Fedeli, chief technology officer at Aston Martin, said:

“DB12 is a statement car. One that asserts Aston Martin’s position as a leader in performance, dynamics, engineering and technology. We have pushed every aspect of this car to be best-in-class. The result is more power and performance than its rivals. Combined with exceptional handling and an exciting soundtrack, it is a car with passion and a truly sporting character.”

The new model is available to order now with deliveries set to kick off from the third quarter of this year. Prices are yet to be confirmed.