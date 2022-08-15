Mercedes-Benz EQB electric SUV now on sale from $87,800

Mercedes-Benz has updated its battery electric lineup with the introduction of the EQB 250 and EQB 350 4MATIC, now officially on sale here in Australia.

The EQB 250 is the entry point, which features an electric motor pushing out 140kW of power and 385Nm of torque, with power supplied by a 66.5kWh battery pack that weighs around 469kg. Mercedes says the EQB 250 has achieved single-charge driving ranges of 371km on the WLTP test cycle, adding that the pack can be DC fast-charged at up to 100kW.

As a step up from the EQA, the EQB comes riding on a wheelbase spanning 2829mm, which is 100mm more than its smaller sibling and translates to a claimed 1710L of storage space; 495L of which are in the boot of the five-seat variant.

Opting for the three-row configuration – available for the EQB 250 only – drops storage to 465L with two of the three rows standing, and 110L in a three-row arrangement.

The EQB 250 comes riding on 19-inch AMG wheels and receives LED headlights and an LED light band across the front grille, artificial leather upholstery for the heated seats, ambient lighting and, of course, Mercedes’s MBUX infotainment system that pairs two 10.25-inch screens in a seamless design.

There’s also a heap of safety equipment on offer, with Mercedes throwing in its driver assistance package as standard, which includes active steering and brake assist, active cruise control and more.

Opting for the EQB 350 4MATIC increases the power output to 215kW and 520Nm, with a 0-100km/h time standing at 6.2 seconds. Mercedes says the EQB 350 has a driving range of 360km on the WLTP test cycle.

Over the 250, the EQB 350 receives a set of 20-inch AMG alloys, AMG styling package, sport seats with microfibre highlights, a Nappa leather steering wheel and a panoramic glass sunroof.

Both the EQB 250 and 350 4MATIC are now on sale in Australia priced from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB 250: $87,800

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic: $106,700