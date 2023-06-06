Alpine set to reveal 2024 hypercar & limited edition A110 R at Le Mans

French racing company and subsidiary of Renault, Alpine, is set to reveal a brand new hypercar and a radical version of the A110 R at the upcoming centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans events in France.

With Alpine set to contend the LMP2 category next year, the company has announced an all-new creation will enter the hypercar division at 2024 Le Mans, on June 9.

The company says that a few days ahead of the hypercar’s reveal, the most hardcore A110 we’ve seen so far will make its debut on June 7, with the unveiling of the A110 R Le Mans edition, which is set for a limited production run.

It comes around a month after Alpine took the wraps off its A110 Pikes Peak Hill Climb contender that pumps out 368kW from its 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, carrying a target weight of just 950kg.

Alpine says its final product on show over the weekend will be the A290_β urban sports car concept, which is set to enter production some time in 2024.

The news comes as a massive weekend at the Circuit de la Sarthe approaches, with Mazda joining in on the festivities along with dozens of other Le Mans-winning creations in a demonstration parade for the 100th anniversary of the iconic race.