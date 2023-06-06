Alpine Car News Renault

Alpine set to reveal 2024 hypercar & limited edition A110 R at Le Mans

Alexi Falson

French racing company and subsidiary of Renault, Alpine, is set to reveal a brand new hypercar and a radical version of the A110 R at the upcoming centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans events in France.

With Alpine set to contend the LMP2 category next year, the company has announced an all-new creation will enter the hypercar division at 2024 Le Mans, on June 9.

The company says that a few days ahead of the hypercar’s reveal, the most hardcore A110 we’ve seen so far will make its debut on June 7, with the unveiling of the A110 R Le Mans edition, which is set for a limited production run.

It comes around a month after Alpine took the wraps off its A110 Pikes Peak Hill Climb contender that pumps out 368kW from its 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, carrying a target weight of just 950kg.

Alpine says its final product on show over the weekend will be the A290_β urban sports car concept, which is set to enter production some time in 2024.

The news comes as a massive weekend at the Circuit de la Sarthe approaches, with Mazda joining in on the festivities along with dozens of other Le Mans-winning creations in a demonstration parade for the 100th anniversary of the iconic race.

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

