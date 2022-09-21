Alpina unveils 2023 update for XB7 SUV, mild-hybrid tech for twin-turbo V8

Alpina has released its take on the facelifted BMW X7 SUV with the release of the 2023 XB7. It comes powered by a revised twin-turbo V8 engine now featuring mild-hybrid technology to improve performance and efficiency.

Visually, the XB7 follows the design of the latest mid-cycle update for the BMW X7, with Alpina opting for its own bespoke illuminated front grille, revised air intakes and a body-coloured rear bumper.

Under the bonnet you’ll find a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 with 48-volt mild-hybrid tech, producing a massive 457kW of power and 800Nm of torque. This is sent to all four wheels via the latest-generation eight-speed ZF transmission. Fuel economy stands at 12.8L/100km.

It’s the same unit you’ll find powering the latest X7 M60i, although it produces an extra 67kW of power and 50Nm of torque over the M60i’s 390kW/750Nm output.

The XB7’s xDrive all-wheel drive system features an electronically-variable limited-slip differential over the rear axle, with a 0-100km/h sprint taken care of in just 4.2 seconds and the quarter-mile time standing at 12.4 seconds.

Alpina says the XB7’s top speed is rated at 290km/h, if the company’s performance tyre no-cost package is fitted, which adds a set of 21-inch alloys over the standard 23-inch wheels.

Underneath there’s an air suspension system for the hefty XB7 working alongside a set of electromechanical anti-roll bars and set of bespoke Alpina dampers which can raise the ride height by 4cm, and drop by 4cm when the Sport+ mode is engaged.

Braking power is supplied by a set of four-piston Brembo calipers that bite onto 15.5-inch front and 15.7-inch rear discs, with Pirelli tyres measuring 285 at the front and 325 at the rear.

Inside, you’ll find Alpina’s expertise with fine-crafted leather interiors clearly on show, with a mix of of Lavalina leather and blue contrast stitching, embroidery and the option of wood, lacquer and walnut anthracite highlights.

Alpina says orders for the XB7 are now open, with the first deliveries slated for early 2023. Australian details and prices are yet to be confirmed.