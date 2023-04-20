Car News Diesel Mahindra SUV Turbo

All-new Mahindra Scorpio announced for Australia, $41,990 introductory price

Alexi Falson

Mahindra’s Scorpio 4×4 is arriving to Australia after a major overhaul, with a new platform, new 4×4 system and suspension revisions headlining the raft of updates for the budget-friendly off-roader.

Mahindra says that after putting the Scorpio through its paces here in Australia for the past six months, it is now ready for its official launch, with introductory prices of $41,990 for the Z8 variant – offer available until the end of June.

Underneath, the Scorpio boasts an updated body-on-frame platform, with power supplied by a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel kicking out 129kW/400Nm and channeled to the wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission and a part-time 4×4 system.

Mahindra has updated the penta-link rear suspension with a Watt’s link mechanism to help with on-road dynamics, with stopping power provided by a set of disc brakes all round.

The Scorpio arrives in Australia in a two-variant lineup, with the entry-level Z8 picking up 18-inch alloy wheels, off-road driving modes, LED head and taillights, hill descent control, skid plates, a leather wrapped steering wheel and an 8.0-inch infotainment system.

Stepping up to the Z8L brings the introductory price up to $44,990 and adds a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging pad, front parking sensors and a front-mounted camera, power-adjustable driver’s seat and an updated 12-speaker Sony sound system.

Mahindra’s introductory pricing for the updated Scorpio range is on offer until June 30. It comes packaged with a seven-year/150,000km warranty here in Australia.

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

See author's posts

In

More Stories