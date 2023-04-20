All-new Mahindra Scorpio announced for Australia, $41,990 introductory price

Mahindra’s Scorpio 4×4 is arriving to Australia after a major overhaul, with a new platform, new 4×4 system and suspension revisions headlining the raft of updates for the budget-friendly off-roader.

Mahindra says that after putting the Scorpio through its paces here in Australia for the past six months, it is now ready for its official launch, with introductory prices of $41,990 for the Z8 variant – offer available until the end of June.

Underneath, the Scorpio boasts an updated body-on-frame platform, with power supplied by a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel kicking out 129kW/400Nm and channeled to the wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission and a part-time 4×4 system.

Mahindra has updated the penta-link rear suspension with a Watt’s link mechanism to help with on-road dynamics, with stopping power provided by a set of disc brakes all round.

The Scorpio arrives in Australia in a two-variant lineup, with the entry-level Z8 picking up 18-inch alloy wheels, off-road driving modes, LED head and taillights, hill descent control, skid plates, a leather wrapped steering wheel and an 8.0-inch infotainment system.

Stepping up to the Z8L brings the introductory price up to $44,990 and adds a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging pad, front parking sensors and a front-mounted camera, power-adjustable driver’s seat and an updated 12-speaker Sony sound system.

Mahindra’s introductory pricing for the updated Scorpio range is on offer until June 30. It comes packaged with a seven-year/150,000km warranty here in Australia.