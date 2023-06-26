ANCAP has released results from its latest round of testing, with the medium SUV segment gaining another two five-star fighters, in the form of the latest Mercedes-Benz GLC and the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Starting with the GLC, ANCAP awarded a five-star safety rating with adult occupant protection scores of 92 per cent, in spite of the GLC offering “weak” driver chest protection in the oblique pole test. ANCAP said it also noted “poor impact protection” for pedestrians potentially struck by a GLC.

Those weren’t enough to detract from an overall good rating, though, with the GLC securing scores of 92 per cent for child occupant protection, 74 per cnet for vulnerable road user protection and 84 per cent for safety assist for all GLC variants.

Moving to the Discovery Sport, which had been tested again under the more stringent 2022 test protocols. While ANCAP deducted points for the side chest airbag not deploying properly, it still managed a strong total of 85 per cnet for adult protection, 88 per cent for child protection, 71 per cent for pedestrian protection, and 83 per cent for safety assist.

The five-star ANCAP safety rating applies to all Discovery Sport variants except the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) range. ANCAP CEO, Carla Hoorweg, said:

“ANCAP’s assessments and vehicle safety have come a long way since the Land Rover Discovery Sport was first assessed in 2024. For the same generation model to be awarded five-stars against ANCAP’s more recent protocols is a massive achievement.”