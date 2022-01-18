All-new Kia Niro hybrid detailed, arrives in Australia late 2022

Kia has confirmed that its all-new Niro SUV will be arriving to Australia in late 2022, replacing the outgoing Niro with a more efficient hybrid system and boasting more technology as standard.

In spite of its late arrival to the Australian market, the current Niro is set to be replaced by a more advanced successor that features the option of a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol paired with an electric motor, pushing out a combined 104kW, sent through a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Kia says the new Niro lineup will offer hybrid-electric, plug-in hybrid and battery electric options for buyers, but is yet to give us full details of the battery-electric or PHEV variants.

Kia says the MY23 Niro has returned fuel economy figures of 4.8L/100km, improving on the current generation’s fuel consumption of 5.1L/100km. It also comes packaged with regenerative braking, as well as a ‘green zone’ mode that switches the powertrain to electric-only while passing schools and hospitals.

The all-new Kia Niro measures in at 4420mm long, 1825mm wide, 1545 high and has a wheelbase of 2720mm, which makes it slightly larger in all dimensions than its predecessor, while increasing boot space by 15L to a total of 415L.

The Niro shares its platform with the Hyundai i30 Sedan, while receiving a specialised tune for the suspension system and the steering.

Inside, there’s a minimalist approach to styling with a pair of 10.25-inch displays that have been joined to make one seamless curved panel headlining the cabin design, as well as a 10-inch head-up display for the driver.

Other interior features include wireless smartphone charging, a powered boot lift, 74-colour LED ambient lighting package, climate control and a new voice control system, new interior cameras and smart home integration that allows you to communicate with your home as you drive.

As per usual with creations from Kia, the Niro will receive a full suite of active safety technologies, including AEB with pedestrian and cyclist recognition, a combined adaptive cruise control and lane keep assistance program called “Highway Driving Assist” that semi-autonomously steers, accelerates and brakes the vehicle, as well as blind-spot monitoring and safe exit assistance.

Kia is planning on launching the MY23 Niro in South Korea in just a few weeks, while Australian deliveries are set to take place some time later in 2022, in the third quarter. Kia’s senior vice president, Artur Martins, said:

“From the outset, our ambition was to create a car that makes it easier for people to practice a sustainable lifestyle. With its eco-friendly materials, advanced technology and range of highly efficient electrified powertrains, the all-new Niro truly delivers on its goal.”