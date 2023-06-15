Mazda Australia announces prices for CX-60 genuine accessories

Mazda has released prices for 28 accessories that will be available for the upcoming CX-60 SUV range which launches in Australia next month.

There’s a mix of visual enhancements, headlined by three new alloy wheel designs, an integrated tow bar and trailer wiring harness, an electric brake controller, and practical touches like roof racks and a roof carry pod.

Evolve models have the choice of graphite and gloss black alloys, both measuring 18 inches, while GT and Azami variants have a new multi-spoke design or the option of a lightweight graphite rim measuring 20 inches.

Mazda’s towing harness provides power to the integrated breakaway while towing, with the CX-60’s braked towing figures standing at 2500kg for the petrol and plug-in hybrid, while dropping to 2000kg for diesel variants.

All of Mazda’s Genuine Accessories are protected by a five-year warranty when fitted at delivery, or two years when retrofitted to an existing vehicle.

A price rundown of the full range of Mazda CX-60 accessories can be found below: