Ferrari 296 GTS open-top hybrid V6 supercar revealed

Ferrari has taken the wraps off its latest creation, the Ferrari 296 GTS, slipping into the lineup as Ferrari’s open-top plug-in hybrid supercar alongside the hardtop 296 GTB.

The 296 GTS, otherwise known as the Gran Turismo Spider, utilises the same powertrain on offer in the GTB. That means there’s a mid-mounted, twin turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 sitting behind the driver pushing out 488kW of power, which is paired with an eight-speed F1-inspired dual-clutch transmission.

The 120-degree ‘hot-vee’ style V6 works alongside an electric motor producing an additional 122kW of power and 315Nm of torque, leaving the 296 GTS with a combined output of 610kW of power and 740Nm of torque.

Ferrari says this is enough for a 0-100km/h sprint in just 2.9 seconds, a 0-200km/h sprint in 7.6 seconds, and a top speed of 330km/h. The package also offers a Fiorano lap time of 1:21.80.

The plug-in hybrid system features a 7.45kWh battery pack that offers up to 25km of all-electric driving up to speeds of 135km/h, while the retractable hardtop can be operated at up to 45km/h in around 14 seconds.

It features four driving modes, with a pure electric and hybrid drive mode for fuel-efficient journeys, combined with performance and qualify modes that turn everything up to 11 for track time.

The 296 GTS has a dry weight rated at 1540kg, which translates to a power-to-weight ratio of 2.52kg:1kW, and features a 40:60 front to rear weight distribution. It comes riding on a set of 20-inch alloys wrapped in 245/35 front and 305/35 tyres over the rear, with stopping power provided by a set of 398mm by 223mm front and 360 by 233mm brake discs

The 296 GTS can be optioned with Ferrari’s Assetto Fiorano package that reduces the weight by 8kg while adding a set of adjustable shock absorbers, aerodynamic carbon fibre body elements that add 10kg of downforce and some added carbon for the cabin.

Ferrari is yet to confirm Australian prices and specs, but considering the Ferrari 296 GTB hardtop is priced from AU$568,300 – not including on-road costs – we’d expect the GTS to sit slightly above that. For those curious, see the full spec list below: