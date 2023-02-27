Alfa Romeo boss confirms next Giulia Quadrifoglio as 746kW EV – report

The head of Alfa Romeo has given us some pretty clear details of what we can expect to see from the current-generation Giulia’s replacement, with the high-powered Quadrifoglio set to transition to an EV.

According to a recent Autocar report, Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO at Alfa Romeo, said that when it arrives, the next-gen Giulia Quadrifoglio will feature an all-electric powertrain pushing out 1000hp (746kW), offering 700km of driving range. This is all part of a wider plan which will see Alfa Romeo only produce electric vehicles from 2027. In reference to moving to EVs, Imparato is quoted as saying:

“We switch because we must. If not, Alfa Romeo would be dead. We will switch in a real concrete substitution mode. I don’t want you [customers] to suffer from anything [because of] the switch; I want you to love it.”

Alfa’s chief also said the entry-level variant will push out around 257kW, while the step-up Veloce could produce up to 589kW, all featuring full electric power. All models are also set to adopt the new name ‘Alfa e-Romeo’.

The flagship Giulia Quadrifoglio will likely pick up at least a dual-motor and all-wheel drive system, with the potential of a three-motor layout snatched from Maserati for the GranTurismo Folgore.

Alfa looks to be striving for some pretty aggressive range targets from its battery packs, with Imparato stating that the company is hoping to get 700km per charge from the next-gen Giulia so customers can make the switch to electric power without any range anxiety.

The Giulia will likely come riding on parent company Stellantis’s STLA Medium frame, which boasts range figures at the 700km mark from a lithium-ion battery pack of unconfirmed capacity.

Alfa’s chief also stated that a new compact SUV, likely named the Brennero, will become the company’s first standalone EV, although it will be joined by a mild-hybrid for the launch, while an EV successor to the Stelvio SUV is slated for a 2026 launch.

Finally, the last pillar of Alfa Romeo’s EV transition may culminate with a large battery-electric vehicle to take on the Tesla Model S and the Porsche Taycan, which could arrive in 2027.