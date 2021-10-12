2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo announced for Australia

Porsche Australia has finalised pricing and specs for its 2022 Taycan Cross Turismo range, which is an interesting concept that blurs the lines between off- and on-road performance.

The Taycan Cross Turismo lineup is separated into three main variants, all of which receive an all-wheel drive all-electric platform, kicking off with the entry-level Taycan 4 Cross Turismo priced from $176,000 (all prices mentioned here exclude on-road costs).

From here, the range moves to the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, which starts from $205,300, or around $10,000 more than the equivalent Taycan 4S sedan. Finally, the range-topping Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo is priced from $279,000, which is a mere $3000 more expansive than the equivalent Taycan Turbo.

The Australian Taycan Cross Turismo range receive Porsche’s 93.4kWh performance battery as standard, which features an 800-volt architecture, and is significantly larger than the 79.2kWh battery fitted to the Taycan 4S sedan. Cross Turismo variants are powered by a pair of electric motors mounted over each axle, with the rear driving through a two-speed transmission and the front driving a single-speed transmission.

The entry-level Taycan 4 Cross Turismo pushes out 280kW/500Nm and features an overboost mode that releases up to 350kW momentarily, resulting in a 0-100kmh sprint in 5.1 seconds, and an average range figure of 456km (WLTP cycle).

The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo raises this figure to 360kW and up to 420kW/650Nm during overboost, offering a 0-100km/h sprint in 4.1 seconds and a WLTP-certified range of 452km. Finally, the Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo puts out 460kW as standard, which jumps to 500kW/850Nm during overboost, offering a 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.3 seconds and an average range of 452km.

Porsche’s active torque vectoring and dynamic chassis control systems remain optional extras for all but the flagship Turbo Cross Turismo, however, all variants receive adaptive air suspension as standard.

In terms of charging, the 800-volt architecture offers fast DC charging up to 350kW, and comes packaged with a Mode 3 public charging cable, 150kW DC on-board charger for public stations, and a three-year subscription to Chargefox’s range of ultra-rapid DC chargers.

As for the warranty for the vehicle and its electric architecture, Porsche is packaging the Taycan Cross Turismo with a three-year warranty, but offers eight years of coverage for the battery pack. Service intervals are scheduled for a two-year or 30,000km period.

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is now available, with the first deliveries expected to reach Australian customers in the first quarter of 2022. See below for the starting prices (excluding on-road costs), and further below for highlight standard features.

2022 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo: $176,600

2022 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo: $205,300

2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo: $279,000

20-inch Taycan Turbo Aero Design Wheels (Taycan 4S Cross Turismo)

Tyre sealant and electric air compressor

Privacy glazing

Windscreen with Grey top tint

Automatic dimming mirrors (Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo)

Electrically folding exterior mirrors

Metallic paint (Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo)

Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) (Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo)

Power steering Plus

ParkAssist including Surround View

Adaptive Cruise Control incl. Active Lane Keeping and Traffic Jam AssistHead-Up Display

Lane Change Assist

Porsche Entry (Comfort access)

Seat heating (front) (Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo)

Seat ventilation (front)

Side airbags in rear compartment

4-zone Advanced climate control (Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo)

Heated multifunction sport steering wheel in leather

14-way comfort seats with memory package (Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo)

Ambient lighting (Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo)

BOSE Surround Sound system (Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo)

Digital radio

150kW on-board DC-Charger for 400 volt public charging stations

Home Energy Manager

22kW On-board AC-Charger (Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo)

22kW Mobile Charger Connect

Public charging cable (Mode 3)

Porsche Charging Dock

Three-year subscription to the Chargefox network, which includes free charging on the Chargefox Ultra-Rapid charging network (350kW)