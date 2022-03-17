New Aston Martin V12 Vantage revealed, last V12 for the nameplate

Aston Martin has taken the wraps off the all-new V12 Vantage; the most powerful Vantage yet and the last of its kind to be powered by a V12.

While Aston Martin will no doubt keep the Vantage nameplate as a key pillar of its portfolio, future generations will likely gain high-powered hybrid powertrains as the company eyes-off environmental targets.

For now, though, Aston plans on sending off its V12 with a bang, crackle and pop, with the sharpest and most aerodynamic, fastest and most powerful road-going Vantage we’ve seen yet.

Up front, there’s a twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12 sending 515kW of power (700PS) and 753Nm of torque to the rear wheels via a ZF eight-speed transmission, paired with a mechanical limited-slip differential. The end result is a claimed 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.5 seconds, and a top speed of 322km/h.

The company has been shedding pounds off the Vantage everywhere it can, with carbon fibre used for the front bumper and guards, bonnet, side sills, and the rear bumper, as well as a lightweight battery and twin-exhaust system.

In terms of power-to-weight, Aston Martin says the new V12 Vantage offers 20 per cent more than the V8 Vantage, producing 280kW-per-tonne.

Underneath, there’s a new adaptive damping system with updated anti-roll bars, while the suspension spring rates are 50 per cent stiffer up front and 40 per cent stiffer over the rear. Body stiffness has also increased by 8 per cent, with lateral rigidity up 7 per cent.

Stopping power is provided by a set of carbon ceramic brakes that have shaved 23kg over steel brakes, with 410mm by 38mm discs and six-piston calipers up front, and 360mm by 32mm discs and four-piston calipers at the rear.

The V12 Vantage comes riding on a set of 21-inch alloys wrapped in Michelin Pilot 4S rubber, measuring 275/35 up front and 315/30 at the rear.

Limited to just 333 units around the globe, sadly, Aston says that the order book for the new V12 Vantage has already filled up due to “unprecedented” demand for the swansong. Aston Martin CEO, Tobias Moers, said:

“The recipe has been refined over the years with great success, but the essence has remained the same. Now it is time to bring this bloodline to a close, fittingly with the most spectacular example yet – the fastest, most powerful and most dynamically capable V12 Vantage ever. A celebration of its forebears and an embodiment of Aston Martin’s intensifying focus on driving dynamics, it ensures the V12 Vantage goes out on the highest of highs.”

Production is expected to start in the near future, with the first deliveries making their way to lucky owners in the middle of the year. See below for the key specs. You can see a short version of the unveiling presented by Moers further below.

V12 VANTAGE SPECIFICATION

Body

Dramatic new wide body design

Two- door body style 2+0 seating

Extruded Bonded Aluminium Body Structure

Carbon Fibre Front Bumper, Clamshell Bonnet, Fenders and Side Sill

Composite rear bumper

Exaggerated rear wing

Engine

All-alloy quad overhead cam, 48 Valve 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 water-to-air charge cooling

Front-mid-mounted engine, rear-wheel drive

Compression ratio: 10.5:1

Fully Catalysed, Electronically controlled stainless steel exhaust system with centre exits

Dual variable camshaft timing

Fully CNC machined combustion chambers

Maximum power: 700PS/ 690bhp at 6500rpm

Maximum torque: 753Nm

Acceleration 0-60mph: 3.4 seconds

Acceleration 0-62mph (0-100km/h): 3.5 seconds

Maximum speed: 200 mph (322km/h)

Transmission

Rear mid-mounted eight-speed automatic transmission

Mechanical Limited-Slip Differential

Alloy torque tube with unique carbon fibre propeller shaft

Torque vectoring by braking (TVB)

Final drive ratio 2.93:1

Adaptive Shift

Corner Recognition

Fast Throttle-Off

Optimal Downshift (ODS)

Steering

Variable electric power assisted steering rack

13.09:1 steering ratio

2.27 turns lock to lock

Suspension

Front

Independent double wishbones

Coil springs

Anti- roll bar and adaptive damping

Rear

Multi-link

Coil springs, with helper spring

Adaptive Damping System (ADS) with Skyhook technology

Modes: Sport, Sport Plus & Track

Spring rates increased by 50% at front & 40% at the rear

Top mount stiffness increased by 13%

New anti-roll bars with tender spring: 5% stiffer front & 41% softer at rear

Uprate in damping

Wheels and Tyres

21″ Wheels

Summer Tyres:

Front: 21” Michelin Pilot Sport 4S 275/35/R21

Rear: 21” Michelin Pilot Sport 4S 315/30/R21

Brakes

Front ventilated carbon ceramic discs 410mm Diameter

Rear carbon ceramic discs 360mm Diameter

Electric Park Brake

Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)

Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)

Traction Control (TC)

Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)

Positive Torque Control (PTC)

Dimensions

Length – 4514mm

Width (incl Mirrors) – 1962mm

Height – 1274mm

Wheelbase – 2705mm

Front Overhang – 946mm

Rear Overhang – 865mm

Fuel Tank – 73 litres

Light Weight Kerb – 1795kg

Weight Distribution (Front:Rear) 52.2:47.8

Boot Volume – 346 litres