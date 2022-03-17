New Aston Martin V12 Vantage revealed, last V12 for the nameplate

Aston Martin has taken the wraps off the all-new V12 Vantage; the most powerful Vantage yet and the last of its kind to be powered by a V12.
While Aston Martin will no doubt keep the Vantage nameplate as a key pillar of its portfolio, future generations will likely gain high-powered hybrid powertrains as the company eyes-off environmental targets.
For now, though, Aston plans on sending off its V12 with a bang, crackle and pop, with the sharpest and most aerodynamic, fastest and most powerful road-going Vantage we’ve seen yet.
Up front, there’s a twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12 sending 515kW of power (700PS) and 753Nm of torque to the rear wheels via a ZF eight-speed transmission, paired with a mechanical limited-slip differential. The end result is a claimed 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.5 seconds, and a top speed of 322km/h.
The company has been shedding pounds off the Vantage everywhere it can, with carbon fibre used for the front bumper and guards, bonnet, side sills, and the rear bumper, as well as a lightweight battery and twin-exhaust system.
In terms of power-to-weight, Aston Martin says the new V12 Vantage offers 20 per cent more than the V8 Vantage, producing 280kW-per-tonne.
Underneath, there’s a new adaptive damping system with updated anti-roll bars, while the suspension spring rates are 50 per cent stiffer up front and 40 per cent stiffer over the rear. Body stiffness has also increased by 8 per cent, with lateral rigidity up 7 per cent.
Stopping power is provided by a set of carbon ceramic brakes that have shaved 23kg over steel brakes, with 410mm by 38mm discs and six-piston calipers up front, and 360mm by 32mm discs and four-piston calipers at the rear.
The V12 Vantage comes riding on a set of 21-inch alloys wrapped in Michelin Pilot 4S rubber, measuring 275/35 up front and 315/30 at the rear.
Limited to just 333 units around the globe, sadly, Aston says that the order book for the new V12 Vantage has already filled up due to “unprecedented” demand for the swansong. Aston Martin CEO, Tobias Moers, said:
“The recipe has been refined over the years with great success, but the essence has remained the same. Now it is time to bring this bloodline to a close, fittingly with the most spectacular example yet – the fastest, most powerful and most dynamically capable V12 Vantage ever. A celebration of its forebears and an embodiment of Aston Martin’s intensifying focus on driving dynamics, it ensures the V12 Vantage goes out on the highest of highs.”
Production is expected to start in the near future, with the first deliveries making their way to lucky owners in the middle of the year. See below for the key specs. You can see a short version of the unveiling presented by Moers further below.
V12 VANTAGE SPECIFICATION
Body
Dramatic new wide body design
Two- door body style 2+0 seating
Extruded Bonded Aluminium Body Structure
Carbon Fibre Front Bumper, Clamshell Bonnet, Fenders and Side Sill
Composite rear bumper
Exaggerated rear wing
Engine
All-alloy quad overhead cam, 48 Valve 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 water-to-air charge cooling
Front-mid-mounted engine, rear-wheel drive
Compression ratio: 10.5:1
Fully Catalysed, Electronically controlled stainless steel exhaust system with centre exits
Dual variable camshaft timing
Fully CNC machined combustion chambers
Maximum power: 700PS/ 690bhp at 6500rpm
Maximum torque: 753Nm
Acceleration 0-60mph: 3.4 seconds
Acceleration 0-62mph (0-100km/h): 3.5 seconds
Maximum speed: 200 mph (322km/h)
Transmission
Rear mid-mounted eight-speed automatic transmission
Mechanical Limited-Slip Differential
Alloy torque tube with unique carbon fibre propeller shaft
Torque vectoring by braking (TVB)
Final drive ratio 2.93:1
Adaptive Shift
Corner Recognition
Fast Throttle-Off
Optimal Downshift (ODS)
Steering
Variable electric power assisted steering rack
13.09:1 steering ratio
2.27 turns lock to lock
Suspension
Front
- Independent double wishbones
- Coil springs
- Anti- roll bar and adaptive damping
Rear
- Multi-link
- Coil springs, with helper spring
Adaptive Damping System (ADS) with Skyhook technology
Modes: Sport, Sport Plus & Track
Spring rates increased by 50% at front & 40% at the rear
Top mount stiffness increased by 13%
New anti-roll bars with tender spring: 5% stiffer front & 41% softer at rear
Uprate in damping
Wheels and Tyres
21″ Wheels
Summer Tyres:
- Front: 21” Michelin Pilot Sport 4S 275/35/R21
- Rear: 21” Michelin Pilot Sport 4S 315/30/R21
Brakes
Front ventilated carbon ceramic discs 410mm Diameter
Rear carbon ceramic discs 360mm Diameter
Electric Park Brake
Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)
Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
Traction Control (TC)
Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)
Positive Torque Control (PTC)
Dimensions
Length – 4514mm
Width (incl Mirrors) – 1962mm
Height – 1274mm
Wheelbase – 2705mm
Front Overhang – 946mm
Rear Overhang – 865mm
Fuel Tank – 73 litres
Light Weight Kerb – 1795kg
Weight Distribution (Front:Rear) 52.2:47.8
Boot Volume – 346 litres