MY23 Fiat 500 Prices & Specs Confirmed, Lineup Slimmed to Single Variant

Fiat has confirmed prices and specification details for its pint-sized 500 hatch, with the company slimming down the previous two-pronged assault down to a single, high-spec variant, alongside a price increase.

Priced at $27,220 before on-roads, the Fiat 500 Dolcevita is the sole 500 on sale here in Australia, and while prices have moved north, Fiat has equipped the Dolcevita with the Lusso pack; previously an optional extra.

That means it comes packing a fixed glass roof, chrome exterior elements and exhaust tips, tinted rear and side windows, and a choice of black or ivory for the new seats, which have picked up Fiat embossing on the seat backs.

You’ll also find a 7.0-inch TFT insturment cluster, cruise control, LED daytime running lamps and fog lights, a rear-view camera with parking sensors and a 7.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto.

Power for the 500 remains supplied by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder pushing out 51kW of power and 102Nm of torque, which is thrown to the front wheels via a five-speed semi-automatic transmission.

Inside the cabin, buyers can opt for a black or ivory color finish for the steering wheel and surrounds on the dashboard for the air vents and climate control dials.

Colour options for the MY23 Fiat 500 include Gelato White, Sicilla Orange, Passione Red, Rugiada Green, Pompei Grey, Vesuvio Black, Blue Ottanio and bi-colour White & Black; pastel and premium paint finishes add $500 to the price tag.

Fiat says that the MY23 500 lineup is currently hitting dealerships around Australia, with prices standing at $27,220 before on-road costs.