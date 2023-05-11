2024 Peugeot 408 plug-in hybrid confirmed for Australia

Peugeot has confirmed and locked in the new 408 crossover for Australia, arriving late in 2023. The company is now taking in expressions of interest.

The Peugeot 408 is a new fastback-style of SUV, closely related to the Citroen C5 X. It’s wrapped up in Peugeot’s latest design language, with a “feline stance and unique allure” helping it stand out in the crowd.

Local specifications are finer details are yet to be announced, but the company says it will be offering the 408 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that offers a combined output of 165kW. This comes from a 132kW turbo-petrol engine and 81kW electric motor.

The Peugeot 408 also showcases the company’s latest i-Cockpit interior and dashboard theme, incorporating a 10-inch touch-screen and another 10-inch screen for the instrument cluster displaying 3D technology.

Measuring 4.69m long and 1.48m tall, with a 2.79m wheelbase, the new 408 is about 115mm shorter in length, and under 10mm lower in roof height compared with the Citroen C5 X. It also offers a 536-litre boot compared with 545L in the platform-sharing C5 X.

Interested customers can head over to the Peugeot Australia website to put in an expression of interest for more updates, ahead of its local arrival late this year. Kate Gillis, managing director at Peugeot Australia, said:

“2023 is a momentous year for the brand locally as we continue to introduce electrified variants across Passenger, SUV and LCV segments. Aligning to our electrification journey, the dynamic Peugeot 408 will launch in a single powerful plug-in hybrid variant in Australia.”

Prices and final specs will be announced closer to its launch later this year.